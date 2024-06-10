Grasons' National Conference Honors Top Performing Franchisees, Cross-Brand Collaboration

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, a leading estate sale and business liquidation service and member of the Evive Brands family, held its 2024 National Conference from June 4 – 7 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. Themed "Lone Star Summit; Aligning Stars For Ultimate Success," this annual event not only celebrated top-performing franchisees, but also introduced cross-branding collaboration with fellow Evive Brands members, Assisted Living Locators and Executive Home Care.

The event featured insightful panel discussions, presentations from industry leaders, and networking opportunities. Steve Gutzler, an expert in emotional intelligence and leadership, delivered the keynote address, sharing his insights into personal and professional development.

A central highlight was the Evive Brands Cross-Brand Meet & Greet, designed to forge personal connections among franchisees, particularly those in overlapping territories, enhancing their business potential. The conference also featured a community service initiative with Dallas-based non-profit Pajamas for Seniors, where franchisees assembled hundreds of pajama boxes for underprivileged seniors, underscoring Grasons' commitment to community support and care during significant life transitions.

The conference celebrated outstanding franchisees, including:

Top 3 Highest Sales:

Grasons Elite North & South Orange County

Grasons Southern Arizona

Grasons Estate Specialists

Diamond Club Award ($1 Million Plus): Grasons Southern Arizona

Platinum Club Award ($700,000 - $999,999): Grasons City of Angels

Gold Club Awards ($500,000 - $699,999): Grasons North OC, Grasons Elite South OC, Grasons South Riverside, Grasons Estate Specialists ($300,000 - $499,999): Grasons Beach Cities, Grasons Integrity, Grasons Contra Costa County, Grasons Coachella Valley, Grasons Pomona Valley

The conference also spotlighted new talent with Grasons Coachella Valley receiving the Rising Star Award and Grasons Southwest Denver named Rookie of the Year.

Dave Dembinski, Grasons Vice President of Operations, remarked, "Seeing our franchisees come together as a family to support each other and our seniors is so rewarding. Their passion not only drives our brand forward but also strengthens the entire community we serve."

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, added, "Witnessing our franchisees collaborate and support one another is so inspiring. They exemplify true leadership and community care, embodying the spirit of Grasons and Evive Brands."

Grasons continues to set industry standards in estate sale services, providing expert guidance and support to clients navigating estate liquidation. For information about Grasons franchise opportunities, visit: www.grasons.com.

