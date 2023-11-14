Grasons of Midtown Manhattan Announces Monumental Sale of 1.5 Million+ Sports Card Collection December 1 - 3, 2023

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons of Midtown Manhattan, a member of the nation's leading estate sales and business liquidation company, is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime estate sale event featuring an extensive collection of more than 1.5 million sports cards, including the coveted 1968 Topps Nolan Ryan Rookie Card in near-mint condition.

Event Details:

Dates & Times (US/Eastern):

Fri, Dec 1, 2023: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Sat, Dec 2, 2023: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Sun, Dec 3, 2023: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Huntington, NY 11743

(Full address will be available on Thu, Nov 30 at 5:00 AM)

Sale Info Link: https://estatesales.org/grasons/sale/2252413

This unprecedented collection primarily includes baseball cards, many dating back to pre-1980, but also features hockey, football, basketball, golf, and non-sports cards, ranging from Marvel to Disney. Collectors and enthusiasts will also find a treasure trove of sports memorabilia, vintage comic books, and much more.

Cynthia Park, the owner of the Midtown Manhattan franchise, stated, "This estate sale is not just an event; it's an opportunity for collectors and fans alike to own a piece of sports history. We can't wait to open the doors to this incredible collection."

Presale inquiries and arrangements can be made by contacting [email protected].

About Grasons of Midtown Manhattan

Grasons of Midtown Manhattan is part of a nationally recognized estate sale and business liquidation company, known for its expertise and commitment to integrity, honesty, and empathy. The company's service is executed with professionalism and care, ensuring satisfaction for both buyers and clients.

For more information, please visit Grasons of Midtown Manhattan, or connect with us on Facebook @midtownmanhattannny and Instagram @grasonsmidmanhattan.

Media Contact:

Cynthia Park

Grasons of Midtown Manhattan

(646) 387-9976

[email protected]

SOURCE Gransons Co.