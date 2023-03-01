Grasons Offers Steps to Liquidate Your Business

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you've made the decision to close your company's doors, you will need to liquidate your assets either to pay creditors or to put money in your pocket.

Liquidating a business can be an emotional and difficult process. Grasons, a leading estate sales and business liquidation service, is offering steps you need to take as you begin the process to liquidate your small business in an efficient, timely and professional manner.

According to Grasons Founder & Brand President Simone Kelly, the company's mission is to provide expert guidance and support through the liquidation, making it as stress free as possible. "Our experts have years of experience, and our promise is to be there for whatever you need, through every step of the process."

Grasons recommends these steps to begin your business liquidation:

Identify Assets To Liquidate

The first step in the liquidation process is to identify and organize assets that can be sold. In a business liquidation, we sell all your inventory, fixtures, furnishings, supplies, registers, products and materials connected to your business.

After inventorying your assets, you will want to know the "Fair Market Value" (FMV) of your items you are selling you will need to assess their value and determine what kind of sale will work for your situation. "Grasons can help you determine the FMV of your assets, decide what type of sale is best, and manage that sale from start to finish," Kelly noted.

Reach Out to Potential Buyers

Reaching out to potential buyers is the next step. We can help by reaching out to potential buyers thru our thousands of current customers who may be interested in purchasing the items for sale in your business.

"Because Grasons is a recognized nationwide brand, we have an extensive network that helps connect business owners with buyers in their industry and assist with the sale of assets for a fair price," she added.

Seek Professional Advice

Liquidating a business can be a complex and challenging process, both from a financial and emotional perspective. By seeking professional advice and following the above steps, you can ensure a smooth and successful outcome for your business.

