Grasons Raises Awareness About Booming Estate Sales Industry, Millennial Franchise Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, a leading estate sales and business liquidation franchise, is raising awareness about the booming estate sales industry and its millennial franchise opportunity.

The United States Census estimates the over 65-year-old population will double to 70 million by 2030 and grow to more than 85 million by the year 2050. This age group is downsizing and looking to liquidate their assets, creating a growing demand for estate sales services.

According to Grasons CEO Simone Kelly, the company is at the forefront of this growth. "If you're a millennial considering owning your own home-based business, Grasons is an amazing opportunity for those who want support, an established top rated estate sales brand and a chance to put their passion to work.

"At Grasons, we understand the growing need for estate sales and business liquidation services," explained Kelly. "Our franchise model takes the guesswork out of the industry and provides franchisees with the answers and systems they need to be the largest estate sale company in their area."

Kelly added that the company's comprehensive support and multiple streams of income help franchisees succeed. "Our estate sale franchise model is not only lucrative but also allows you to serve others helping families and businesses through difficult times, making a real difference," she added.

Vince Strone, a Grasons millennial franchisee, says, "I chose a Grasons franchise because I wanted a business that was both profitable and fulfilling. No more cubicles for me. Being a Grasons franchisee has allowed me to combine my love for vintage and antique items with my passion for helping others."

Raquel Reyes, another Grasons millennial franchisee, adds, "I was drawn to Grasons because of its focus on making a difference in the community and providing exceptional customer service. I've met the most amazing people and every sale is unique. As a franchisee, I feel empowered to run my own business and make a positive impact on the lives of others."

Grasons is now approved in all states across the nation and offers financing options to begin your franchising journey. The company is actively seeking motivated individuals who are passionate about making a difference and are looking for a rewarding business opportunity.

For more information on Grasons franchise opportunity, visit https://www.grasons.com/.

Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.