Grasons Unveils Bold Brand Refresh and Launches New Franchise Development Website Amidst Record Growth

News provided by

Grasons Co.

21 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasons, a premier estate sales and business liquidation service and an Evive Brands company, today announced a significant brand refresh and the launch of a new franchise development website, marking a major step in its nationwide expansion and growth strategy.

The brand refresh, emphasizing Grasons' commitment to professionalism, empathy, and innovation, is showcased through an updated logo, enhanced franchisee marketing and support materials, along with a modernized website. This transformation reflects the company's values and mission more accurately.

Tim Hadley, CEO of Evive Brands, elaborated on the brand refresh, stating, "Grasons is reaching new horizons, and this brand refresh is a visual testament to our commitment to being a trusted, empathic partner to our clients." The redesigned logo, named the 'Grasons Empathy Symbol,' combines vivid typography with a circular design, symbolizing safety, security, and interconnectedness - core aspects of Grasons' character.

Coinciding with this refresh is the launch of Grasons' new franchise development website. This platform provides comprehensive information about the brand, its services, business model, and the detailed process of becoming a Grasons franchisee. The website aims to streamline the franchise acquisition process and attract potential franchise owners.

Hadley remarked, "Our brand's evolution and the new website launch symbolize our steadfast commitment to exceeding expectations in the estate sales industry." He emphasized that innovations in Grasons' marketing strategies and operational approaches are solidifying its reputation as a reliable partner, ensuring positive experiences in every sale.

The company has experienced record growth, adding more than 10 new franchises across the United States, including in key areas like Scottsdale, AZ, Denver, CO, and New York City. This expansion aligns with the company's mission to assist an increasing number of baby boomers navigating significant life transitions.

Hadley concludes, "This refresh, coupled with our new website, reinforces our dedication to reliability and integrity. Our confidence projects peace of mind to our customers, allowing them to experience the empathetic service that is Grasons' hallmark."

Established in 2011, Grasons has become a pivotal player in the residential and business liquidation sector, expanding nationwide to meet the escalating demand for senior services. As a member of the Evive Brands family, Grasons continues its unwavering support and service to families and communities nationwide.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.

