Grasp Technologies Appoints Maria Chevalier as Chief Executive Officer

Industry veteran succeeds Chris Wilson, who steps down after two years of exceptional leadership

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasp Technologies, a leading provider of travel data management solutions, today announced the appointment of Maria Chevalier as Chief Executive Officer. She succeeds Chris Wilson, who over the past two years significantly strengthened the company's product capabilities, expanded its client portfolio, and fostered a culture of innovation.

Chevalier's experience spans every major category of the global travel ecosystem, giving her a uniquely comprehensive perspective on the needs of corporations, suppliers, intermediaries, and technology partners. Her background includes leading global Travel & Expense programs for HP and Johnson & Johnson, where she oversaw more than $1.2 billion in annual spend. She has also held senior executive roles at Hilton and BCD Travel, managing business units with revenues up to $2 billion, and previously served on the Board of Directors for Grasp Technologies.

In addition to her operational and commercial leadership, Chevalier is widely regarded as one of the industry's foremost experts in travel reporting, data strategy, and systems integration. Her deep understanding of how data flows across suppliers, agencies, technology platforms, and corporate programs has made her a trusted voice in shaping industry standards and advancing analytics–driven decision–making.

A multi–award–winning executive, Chevalier has been recognized as Business Travel News' Travel Manager of the Year, ACTE's Driving Innovation & Industry Change Award recipient, and the BTN Best Practitioner twice for her pioneering work driving innovation.

Chevalier's combination of enterprise–level leadership, cross–ecosystem expertise, and a long–standing passion for transforming travel through data and technology makes her an exceptional choice to lead Grasp Technologies into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

Media Contact:

Peter Sebio

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510-459-4946

SOURCE Grasp Technologies