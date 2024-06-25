Grasp Technologies LLC Announces the Addition of Chris Wilson to Its Executive Team as Chief Executive Officer

DUBLIN, Ohio, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasp Technologies LLC, the leading provider of travel data management, visualization and payment solutions in the T&E industry, today announced the addition of Chris Wilson to its executive team as Chief Executive Officer.

As CEO, Wilson will build off Grasp's success to date to ensure that current and future customers are able to leverage Grasp's solutions to exceed their business objectives.

"We're thrilled that Chris has come on board as CEO," said Mike Rozenfeld, Founder and CEO of Waverock Software. "He's a seasoned executive who has a track record of go-to-market success, and his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offering to better serve our customers around the globe."

Wilson brings more than 28 years of experience in technology, software, accounting, and sales leadership experience to Grasp. His hire follows Waverock Software's strategic investment in Grasp in 2021. Waverock saw what the travel industry already knows, which is that the Founder & then CEO, Erik Mueller, had built a wonderful company, trusted by hundreds of customers, that was very well known & respected throughout the travel industry. Waverock is a long-term holder, committed to providing a stable home for businesses, employees, and customers when Founders are looking to exit their business, but also care deeply about their legacy.

Wilson began his software career selling time & expense reporting software, but more recently spent two years as the CRO at PSPDFKit, and six years as CRO at Hazelcast, where he helped grow those businesses through major revenue milestones in the tens of millions of dollars each. Prior to that, he was Vice President of Sales at Skytree and Magnet Systems, Inc., where he led and built out high-performing sales, customer success, and business development teams. He also spent many years honing his sales and leadership skills at Oracle Corporation.

"There's a great opportunity with Grasp to continue serving the travel management industry, as well as large enterprise corporate travel centers. Grasp's unmatched, highly comprehensive integration engine, specifically developed over many years to identify, collect, sanitize, and deliver travel related data from numerous legacy and modern-day systems, and to produce highly customizable industry-specific reports and dashboards, positions us well for the future," Wilson said, "Additionally, our software is built by travel data experts, for travel data experts. While Grasp has been around for a while, I feel like we're just getting started!"

Founded in 1996, Grasp Technologies provides data management, reporting, and virtual payment solutions. We help fast growing and Fortune 500 companies, TMCs, agencies, and CTDs get more out of their data. Grasp powers over $40 billion in transactions and serves customers worldwide.

