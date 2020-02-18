Grasp Technologies Named to The Startup Weekly's 2020 Software Companies to Watch

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasp Technologies was recently recognized by The Startup Weekly as one of the 2020 Software Companies to Watch. The Startup Weekly presented the Software Companies to Watch award to software and technology services businesses that have showcased strong growth and excellence in 2020.

Grasp Technologies has defined many of the industry's best practices in travel data management, global data consolidation and data bridging in T&E. Travel management companies, corporations and corporate travel departments turn to Grasp Technologies to solve complex problems in aggregating, consolidating, normalizing, translating, cleaning and visualizing data.

This year's awards attracted a record number of applications across company stages in the United States. The winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top tech founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on growth, strength of the technology product or service, impact on the industry, and commitment to customer success.

"We are honored to be named one of 2020's Software Companies to Watch. This award is a testament to the effort and drive of everyone at Grasp! Our team works hard serving clients throughout the world every day to solve their biggest data challenges. We provide solutions that allow them to run their businesses better," said Erik Mueller, President/CEO of Grasp Technologies.

"We are thoroughly impressed by the quality of all the awarded businesses. The 2020 Software Companies to Watch award winners represent some of the most innovative products and services that businesses are using to propel growth," said Eugene Vyborov, Chief Technology Officer of YayPay and presiding judge of The Startup Weekly's Founders to Watch award panel. "Today's software and technology ecosystem is incredibly competitive and it's no easy feat to offer differentiated value to the marketplace."

About Grasp Technologies

Founded in 1996, Grasp Technologies works extensively in the travel industry and worldwide providing data management, consolidation, payment integration and data visualization for the travel industry and other industries. Grasp differentiates itself by helping clients navigate changing business environments by providing custom combinations of reporting and predictive analysis. Grasp Technologies has offices in San Diego, CA and Columbus, OH.

About The Startup Weekly

The Startup Weekly is a leading independent source of news, insights, interviews, and awards for business builders across all sectors of the economy. The company's media contributors include founders, business executives, investors, and other thought leaders. The Startup Weekly is committed to establishing a community for those pursuing entrepreneurial excellence.

For more information, visit: http://www.thestartupweekly.com

