Grasp Technologies Releases GraspPAY for Guest Travel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasp Technologies, the leader in data management, consolidation, payment integration and data visualization for the travel industry announced the release of GraspPAY for Guest Travel. The requirements and needs that come with handling non-employee and guest travelers pose a challenge for corporate travel departments. GraspPAY for Guest Travel helps solve that issue. With this addition, GraspPAY now offers a range of service options for handling guest travel fully integrated with its industry leading virtual payment solutions. These new services include:

Dedicated service website for capturing personal travel requirements of recruits, contractors, suppliers, and customers traveling on behalf of the corporation

Service options for managing guest traveler requirements by either employee sponsor or directly by guest traveler

Direct integration with corporation preferred travel suppliers and real-time synchronization of guest traveler to guest-travel support through a variety of channels

Ability to configure default travel rules and policies with multiple options, such as by type of guest, employee sponsor and/or by business unit

Virtual payment services tightly integrated with guest travel workflow

Convenient settlement experience for air travel and hotel stays of guest, while providing extensive business controls for the corporation

Sophisticated business intelligence suite and dashboarding, with a comprehensive and dynamic view into air and hotel expenditure of guest related travel across the corporation

About Grasp Technologies

Grasp Technologies helps clients navigate constantly changing business environments by providing the right combination of custom and standardized data management solutions and support. Grasp Technologies was founded in 1996 and works extensively in the travel industry and other ancillary industries worldwide. Grasp Technologies has offices in San Diego, California and Columbus, Ohio.

