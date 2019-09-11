Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | California

- M:bility | California takes place in San Jose, California on 17 - 18 September 2019

- Automotive World's M:bility | California agenda covers all aspects of the future of mobility

- Speakers include experts from Toyota AI Ventures, NIO, Nokia and Continental

- Agenda features panel debates and keynote presentations as well as valuable networking opportunities

News provided by

Automotive World

Sep 11, 2019, 07:25 ET

CARDIFF, Wales, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M:bility | California is a two-day conference designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.

https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-california/

The M:bility | California agenda features panel debates and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.

Toyota AI Ventures, NIO, Nokia and Continental will be joined at M:bility | California by experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:

  • TomTom
  • Affectiva
  • Luxembourg Ministry of Economy
  • Green Hills Software
  • AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah
  • Atlatec
  • Kantar
  • Federal Trade Commission
  • Brose North America
  • Ridecell
  • Ricardo
  • Prospect Silicon Valley
  • SixtUSA

M:bility | California will tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares to evolve into a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | California.

The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:

  • What is the future of mobility?
  • Mastering maps and sensors – the key to the autonomous car?
  • Artificial intelligence – the ultimate mobility value driver?
  • Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?
  • Is automotive data the new oil?
  • How do we test the autonomous vehicle?
  • Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?
  • What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?
  • Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?
  • How will CASE reshape our cities?
  • Will mobility as a service become the new normal?
  • Case study – the future of mobility in Silicon Valley

For more information about the conference programme, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-california/

Media Contact:

Emma Georgiades
Customer Support Manager | Automotive World
emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com 

SOURCE Automotive World

Also from this source

Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | Europe...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | California

News provided by

Automotive World

Sep 11, 2019, 07:25 ET