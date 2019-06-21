Grasp the Future of Mobility at M:bility | Europe
- Automotive World's M:bility | Europe agenda covers all aspects of the future of mobility
- Speakers include experts from BMW, NIO, Volvo, Amazon and Lubrizol
- Agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations as well as valuable networking opportunities
Jun 21, 2019, 07:24 ET
CARDIFF, Wales, June, 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- M:bility | Europe is a two-day conference taking place in Stuttgart, Germany on 9 - 10 July 2019, designed to help stakeholders understand the future of mobility.
https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/
The M:bility | Europe agenda features panel debates, a Live Q&A and keynote presentations from leading automotive and mobility sector stakeholders.
BMW, NIO, Volvo, Renovo, Amazon and Lubrizol will be joined at M:bility | Europe by experts from a range of companies and organisations with a vested interest in the future of mobility, including:
- ABB
- AVL
- Continental
- Deutsche Telekom
- Ericsson
- European Commission
- HERE
- McKinsey & Company
- Nokia Mobile Networks
- Oliver Wyman
- Robert Bosch
- Roland Berger
- Vulog
M:bility | Europe will tackle a range of highly topical issues facing the automotive industry as it prepares to evolve into a new era of mobility. Autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, mapping, artificial intelligence, data and mobility as a service (MaaS) all play a key role in changes taking place across the automotive industry, and these themes run throughout the carefully crafted agenda at M:bility | Europe.
The agenda addresses some of the major questions facing automakers and mobility stakeholders:
- What is the future of mobility?
- Mastering maps and sensors – the key to the autonomous car?
- Artificial intelligence – the ultimate mobility value driver?
- Is 5G connectivity the link to a self-driving future?
- Is automotive data the new oil?
- How do we test the autonomous vehicle?
- Is the auto industry prepared for the future of mobility?
- What does the consumer want from the vehicle of the future?
- Are electric vehicles ready for the mainstream?
- How will CASE reshape our cities?
- Will mobility as a service become the new normal?
- Case study – the future of mobility in Stuttgart
For more information about the conference programme, speakers and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to: https://www.automotiveworld.com/conferences/mbility-europe/
Contact:
Emma Georgiades
emma.georgiades@automotiveworld.com
SOURCE Automotive World
Share this article