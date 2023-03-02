Grass-fed Beef Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027, Growth driven by new product launches - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global grass-fed beef market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.9%. Several new product launches in the market are driving the demand for the global market in focus during the forecast period. Successful new product launches help players improve their market share, gaining a competitive edge over their competition. In April 2021, Teys USA, a joint venture between Cargill and Teys Australia, launched a new line of fully cooked grass-fed beef products, including Smokehouse Chipotle Beef Brisket, Garlic Herb Mediterranean-Style Beef, Beef Barbacoa, and Beef Chimichurri. Such developments are expected to boost the growth of the global grass-fed beef market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Grass-fed Beef Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial







Grass-fed Beef Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 12.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.06 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 27% Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abel and Cole Ltd., Cabriejo LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Coombe Farm Retail Ltd., Donald Russell Ltd., Eversfield Organic, Fanatical Foods Ltd., Graig Farm Organics, Green Vista Farm LLC, Gwaun Valley Meats, Heritage Cattle Co., Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Supply Meats LLC, Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Verde Farms, and Cargill Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Grass-fed beef market – Vendor Analysis

The global grass-fed beef market is fragmented with the presence of numerous global as well as regional vendors. Major players are expanding their market share through M&A activities and product innovation. A few prominent vendors that offer grass-fed beef in the market are Abel and Cole Ltd., Cabriejo LLC, Conagra Brands Inc., Coombe Farm Retail Ltd., Donald Russell Ltd., Eversfield Organic, Fanatical Foods Ltd., Graig Farm Organics, Green Vista Farm LLC, Gwaun Valley Meats, Heritage Cattle Co., Hilltop Angus Farm, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Perdue Farms Inc., Primal Supply Meats LLC, Rain Crow Ranch, Sysco Corp., Verde Farms, and Cargill Inc. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Able and Cole Co. – The company offers grass-fed beef products like oils and vinegars.

The company offers grass-fed beef products like oils and vinegars. Coombe Farm Organic Co. – The company offers grass-fed beef under its subsidiary ConAgra Beef Co.

The company offers grass-fed beef under its subsidiary ConAgra Beef Co. Donald Russel Co. – The company offers grass-fed beef products like roast beef boxes and the luxury organic beef box.

The company offers grass-fed beef products like roast beef boxes and the luxury organic beef box.

Grass-fed Beef Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (fresh grass-fed beef and processed grass-fed beef), distribution channel (indirect and direct), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The fresh grass-fed segment is a significant contributor to the market share of the global grass-fed beef market. The perception that fresh grass-fed beef is healthier than processed grass-fed beef is driving the demand for the segment. To cater to the demand of health-conscious consumers, vendors are launching new products in the fresh grass-fed beef segment. For instance, in September 2022 , Niman Ranch , a beef serving restaurant, launched a new line of USDA-graded, domestic, culinary-driven, 100% grass-fed beef.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global grass-fed beef market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global grass-fed beef market.

North America is estimated to contribute to 27% of the market growth during the forecast period. The number of new entrants in the market is increasing and it is expected to continue to be the scenario during the forecast period. The grass-fed beef market in North America is characterized by high demand for packaged beef. There is also an increased preference to purchase packaged meat products instead of fresh meat in the region due to the lifestyle of the majority of the population. Factors like this are expected to drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Grass-fed Beef Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The grass-fed beef products market is witnessing a new packaging trend. This can influence the growth of the global market. To improve product visibility, vendors are coming up with attractive packaging and designs. For instance, in December 2020, Amcor launched new packaging for fresh and processed meat named Eco-Tite, which is recyclable and shrink-free. Upgrades like these may impact the growth of the market positively.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growing popularity of the vegan lifestyle is a major threat to the market. People are abstaining from the usage of animal derivative products to reduce the risk of heart disease, obesity, and other health issues. Food-service outlets are catering to the needs of these dietary habits by offering vegetarian and vegan options for cheeses, burgers, and beverages on their menu. The vegan population is expected to grow during the forecast period, which is a factor that may hinder the growth of the market.

Find more insights on market dynamics from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Grass-fed Beef Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Grass-fed Beef Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Grass-fed Beef Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Grass-fed Beef Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Grass-fed Beef Market vendors

