Grass Fed Foods Appoints Kevin Pallaoro as President to Propel Growth and Commitment to Nutritious, Grass-Fed Products

LOVELAND, Colo., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grass Fed Foods, the highly innovative and fast growing grass-fed beef platform, proudly announces the appointment of Kevin Pallaoro as the new president. Pallaoro, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, will now oversee the renowned Teton Waters Ranch and Sunfed Ranch brands. With his extensive knowledge of the business, Pallaoro is set to drive significant growth and innovation at Grass Fed Foods.

Kevin Pallaoro, President of Grass Fed Foods

Grass Fed Foods is dedicated to providing healthy, nutritious foods made with clean ingredients, ensuring that everyone has access to food that supports a healthy lifestyle. The company is unwavering in its commitment to grass-fed products and in supporting the hardworking families who desire them.

"Our dedication to quality and nutrition is evident in every product we offer," said Pallaoro. "Grass Fed Foods is a leader in the industry, ready for substantial growth and product expansion while maintaining our high standards."

In line with its growth strategy, the company has expanded its SunFed Ranch domestic and imported organic ground beef lines, reaffirming its commitment to meet the rising demand for these products. Grass Fed Foods continually seeks to enhance partnerships with retailers and restaurateurs, fostering collaborations that benefit all stakeholders.

"Grass Fed Foods is on an exciting trajectory, with new product placements at premium retail locations and several other partnerships developing rapidly," said Peter Burns, Grass Fed Foods Board Member. "Kevin is well-equipped to seize new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Earlier this month, Grass Fed Foods announced the nationwide retail availability of the Teton Taste Buds line of hot dogs, burgers, meatballs, and corn dogs. These products combine 100 percent grass-fed beef with vegetables in kid-friendly formats. Concurrently, Sunfed Ranch is expanding its domestic and imported organic ground beef offerings to meet nationwide customer demand.

Pallaoro, who grew up on a cattle ranch in Colorado, added: "I understand the importance of quality, grass-fed beef products for our health and the livelihood of ranching families. Leading a company that shares my values and is dedicated to making nutritious, grass-fed foods accessible to everyone is a true honor."

Grass Fed Foods, with its core brands Teton Waters Ranch and Sunfed Ranch, is committed to creating a better future from the ground up by being better for the planet, better for the animal and better for you through its dedication to regenerative agricultural practices. Teton Waters Ranch is the nation's leader in grass-fed Polish dinner sausages and the fastest growth grass-fed beef breakfast sausage and hot dogs on the market (SPINS). SunFed Ranch is one of the nation's fastest growing brands offering both domestic antibiotic free and imported organic grinds of the highest quality. For more information about Grass Fed Foods visit gffoods.com.

