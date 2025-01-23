Grass Fed Foods Rings in 2025 with Exciting Growth and Innovation

LOVELAND, Colo., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grass Fed Foods is starting 2025 on a high note with significant developments across its brands. Teton Waters Ranch celebrates a major refresh to its packaging design to reflect the brand's unwavering dedication to transparency, quality, and sustainability, along with the launch of a dynamic new website. SunFed Ranch continues to see extraordinary velocity growth in its ground beef business and is preparing for further expansion in 2025.

"Over the past few months, we have transformed the company culture around our Mission and Values, which has created absolute clarity for our team, our products, and our commitments. With the added clarity and focus on quality, 2025 is shaping up to be one of our most successful years yet," said Kevin Pallaoro, CEO of Grass Fed Foods.

Packaging That Speaks to Consumers

The refreshed Teton Waters Ranch packaging is designed to stand out in a crowded marketplace. It prominently displays the trusted "100% Grass-Fed" callout, along with clear third-party certifications. Additionally, a convenient QR code on every package connects consumers to detailed product information and quick, family-friendly recipes.

"When shoppers are making decisions at the store, they need clear, confident options that align with their values," Pallaoro explained. "Our new packaging is designed to make it easy for families to choose better-for-you products and enjoy clean meals they can feel good about."

A New Look with Purpose and Pride

Teton Waters Ranch's new website takes a bold yet approachable design approach, greeting visitors with the warm message: "Welcome to Teton Waters Ranch—We're Thrilled to Meet You!" The updated site highlights the company's mission to deliver meaningful, wholesome meals while staying true to its roots and values.

Optimized for user experience, the site provides effortless navigation to product details, including clean, simple ingredient lists and nutritional information. It also features over 100 recipes searchable by product, dietary needs, or mealtime occasion, making it an invaluable resource for consumers seeking inspiration.

Join Us at Expo West 2025

Experience the latest from Grass Fed Foods in person at Expo West, March 4–7, 2025, booth #N1920. Sample new products and explore the innovations driving our mission to deliver food that's better for people, animals, and the planet.

About Grass Fed Foods

At Grass Fed Foods, we are passionate about nourishing families with wholesome, high-protein products made from sustainably raised ingredients. Our mission is simple: to create better-for-you foods that respect animals, people, and the environment. With a commitment to clean, natural ingredients, we strive to make healthy, accessible meals that support the well-being of today's families and future generations.

Discover more at SunFedRanch.com and TetonWatersRanch.com. Follow us on Instagram at @SunFedRanch and @TWRGrassFedBeef.

