Grass Fed Protein Market to Reach $280.6 Mn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore. , Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Grass fed Protein Market by Product type (Powder, Shakes & drinks, Bars, Others), by Flavor (Chocolate, Vanilla, Others), by Distribution channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online sales channel, Specialty stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global grass fed protein industry was estimated at $122.8 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $280.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries drives the growth of the global grass fed protein market. On the other hand, negative impacts associated with overconsumption of protein hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic raised consumer awareness about the importance of a healthy diet and supplements. Various health supplements and nutraceutical products consisting grass fed protein which helps to build gut health were in much demand, thus impacting the global grass fed protein market positively.

This drift has happened to persist even after the pandemic is gone.

The powder segment to dominate by 2031-

By product type, the powder segment contributed to around three-fifths of the global grass fed protein market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is due to availability of huge grass fed protein varieties in the market. The shakes & drinks segment, on the other hand, is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This is because grass fed shakes & drinks are widely preferred among population due to their consistency and texture.

The chocolate segment to maintain the lion's share-

Based on flavor, the chocolate segment generated around two-fifths of the global grass fed protein market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is owing to the presence of rich source of calcium and carbohydrates in the flavor. The vanilla segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031, due to its huge popularity and increased preference among the consumers.

The hypermarket/supermarket segment to retain its dominance-

By distribution channel, the hypermarket/supermarket segment held more than two-fifths of the global grass fed market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031, due to the availability of wide variety of grass fed protein including grass fed whey protein and grass fed casein protein, which are categorized and organized in large shelves in supermarkets. The online sales channel segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031. The heavy discounts & offers provided by various online platforms boost the growth of the segment.

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global grass fed protein market. This is majorly attributed to the demand for tasty and healthy supplement in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 9.6% by 2031. This is due to the rising awareness about grass fed protein across the region.

Key players in the industry-

MusclePharm

Naked Nutrition

Organic Valley

Promix Nutrition

Gnarly Nutrition

Now foods

Fonterra

Arla Food Ingredients

Kerry

NutraBio Labs

The report analyzes these key players in the global grass fed protein market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

