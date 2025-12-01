Grass League Announces Sale of Las Vegas Action Franchise for $1 Million, Marking a Major Milestone in League Expansion

Strategic ownership group joins as Grass League continues rapid growth across media, partnerships, and primetime competition.

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grass League, the world's first high-stakes par-three golf league blending professional and amateur players in a team-centered format, today announced that following a competitive RFP process, Las Vegas has been awarded the league's next expansion franchise. The new team, officially named the Las Vegas Action, has been acquired for $1 million by The Sports Group Endeavors.. The transaction represents a significant milestone in the league's ongoing expansion and demonstrates rising confidence in the long-term commercial value of Grass League franchises. This announcement comes during a pivotal moment for the Grass League as the organization prepares for the GL Championship, the final event of the 2025 season, taking place December 5 through 6 at Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe. The championship weekend showcases the league's top talent and serves as the culmination of a breakthrough year for competition, audience growth, and franchise development.

The Grass League continues to attract both sports operators and high-profile investors as it expands its footprint across the United States. The league can support up to twenty-four franchises and anticipates releasing roughly one new franchise per year going forward. Future expansion markets include but are not limited to Boston, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Houston, Miami, Korea, Tokyo, Mexico City, and several major European cities.

The Las Vegas Action will be led by an experienced ownership group with deep ties to sports, real estate, and global golf innovation. The group includes SG Ellison, AQ Shipley, Brandon Stein, and Mark King. Collectively, they bring expertise across professional sports, franchise operations, real estate development, and brand strategy. SG Ellison has built one of the largest Taco Bell franchise networks in the country with significant operations in Las Vegas. Brandon Stein has spent more than two decades leading real estate development in the region, including Fortune 100 retail expansion. AQ Shipley is a twelve-year NFL veteran and current broadcaster. And Mark King has long been a driving force in golf, sports, and brand partnerships, bringing transformative leadership as CEO and/or President at top global companies including TaylorMade, Adidas North America, and Taco Bell.

"The Las Vegas Action represents the perfect intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture, and we are honored to join the Grass League at such a pivotal moment in its growth," said SG Ellison, speaking on behalf of the ownership group. "Las Vegas is becoming one of the most exciting sports cities in the world, and we believe the Action can grow into a franchise that reflects the energy, competition, and creativity that define this market. We look forward to building a team that the community can rally behind and that showcases the future of the sport."

Las Vegas has emerged as a global sports capital over the past decade, adding the Raiders, Golden Knights, A's, Aces, Lights FC, and the Aviators while also hosting major events including Formula One, UFC, boxing championships, NASCAR, the National Finals Rodeo, and the NBA in-season tournament. The Grass League sees Las Vegas as a natural home for its competitive entertainment format and is exploring options for a dedicated home course in the market.

The league is also entering its next phase of growth with an expanded media presence in partnership with Golf Channel, a strengthened content operation led by golf influencer Paige Spiranac, and a developing portfolio of brand partners. Franchise values have risen alongside audience growth, digital engagement, and the league's continued emphasis on competition driven storytelling.

"We are excited to continue introducing key sports markets into the Grass League—markets that represent cutting-edge ownership, culture, content, and energy," said Jake Hoselton, Co-Founder and CEO of the Grass League. "Las Vegas is exactly that kind of market. It resonates with a global audience and is essential to our expansion now and into the future. This announcement is also a testament to the strength of sports investments: the finite nature of franchise ownership—both in the Grass League and across major sports—creates a powerful dynamic of demand and long-term return on investment. The addition of the Las Vegas Action and its ownership group is another major step toward establishing the Grass League as the home of modern golf culture."

The Las Vegas Action joins a growing roster of Grass League franchises owned by influential leaders across sports, entertainment, and business. Other notable owners and ownership groups in the league include Good Good Golf, LA Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, former PGA Tour Player and Travis Mathew co-founder John Mallinger, and current PGA Tour star Wyndham Clark among other notable names who are helping redefine competitive golf for a new era.

The Grass League continues to focus on expansion across live events, content production, sponsorship, media distribution, and community engagement. With events streamed on Peacock, Golf Channel, and YouTube, the league is building a primetime golf experience that blends athletic skill, pressure filled environments, and creator style storytelling.

About Grass League

The Grass League is the world's first high stakes par three golf league featuring competitive tournaments with both amateur and professional players in team-based formats. Franchises represent regional markets and compete in fast paced scramble events held under the lights. The league combines elite competition with creator friendly storytelling and a growing national events platform.

About The Sports Group Endeavors

The Sports Group Endeavors is a private investment group focused on opportunities across sports and entertainment. The firm invests in brands and properties that create positive social impact, demonstrate strong commercial potential, and deliver experiences that are relevant, distinctive, and driven by fun.

