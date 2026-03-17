Grass League Names Michael Prindiville President To Lead Business And Competitive Matters

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grass League today announced the appointment of Michael Prindiville as President. In this role, Prindiville will oversee all business operations and competitive matters as the fast-growing par-3 golf league enters its next phase of expansion.

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"Grass League is already an incredible spectator experience. I saw that firsthand at the Championships last December," said Prindiville. "Our goal is to build on that foundation by becoming one of the most interactive leagues in golf–giving fans and brand partners the ability to actually impact the product through the broadcast, the fan experience, and even elements of the competition itself."

Prindiville brings a track record of building and scaling modern sports and media businesses. Having held leadership roles at NBC Sports, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, and Sixth Street-backed properties, Prindiville has operated across teams, leagues, touring events, and digital-first media platforms.

"Elite sports will always be built around great competition," Prindiville added. "But the leagues that win over the next decade will be the ones that empower their communities to be part of the product."

"Prindi has built modern sports businesses at the intersection of media, fandom, and live experiences," said Jake Hoselton, Co-Founder of Grass League. "His leadership, operating discipline, and understanding of how emerging leagues scale make him the right leader to guide Grass League into its next phase of growth."

In just two years, Grass League has grown to an eleven-franchise league with ownership groups that include professional athletes, PGA TOUR players, and leading golf creators. Over that same period, the league has hit a number of milestones: franchise valuations increasing more than eightfold, event gates exceeding 15,000 fans, more than ten brand partnerships with strong renewal rates, open qualifiers that sell out in hours, and broadcasts on Golf Channel alongside growing digital distribution.

Prindiville's immediate focus will be expanding Grass League's live broadcast innovation, digital media strategy, and fan engagement as the league continues to scale its audience and franchise ecosystem.

The 2026 Grass League season begins April 22 with the final open qualifier at the league's home course, Grass Clippings Rolling Hills in Tempe, Arizona. The event leads into golf's only live draft on April 23, where a total of 44 golfers from the qualifier will be selected into the 11 team franchises, followed by the $100,000 purse Grass Clippings Open on April 24-25. Tickets for the Grass Clippings Open can be purchased at https://grassleague.com.

About Grass League

Grass League is the premier high-stakes par-3 golf league, redefining short-format competition as a standalone sport. Built around franchise ownership, elite players, and modern media distribution, the league delivers world-class competition in a fast, fan-forward format designed for live audiences and digital platforms.

Image of Michael Prindiville: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/aj49iowq18d07z7nlb5y3/Grass-League-President-Michael-Prindiville.png?rlkey=d1rwdkjj3g6kfktzaofdaogn6&st=7vppvxir&dl=0

Website: grassleague.com

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Media Contact:

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SOURCE Grass League