Grass Trimmer Market is set to grow by USD 297.74 Million | Increasing Gardening and Landscaping Activities to Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Blount International Inc., Emak Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corp., MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and The Toro Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing gardening and landscaping activities and rising construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities, safety concerns over DIY use of gardening tools will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Cordless



Electric



Gas

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our grass trimmer market report covers the following areas:

Grass Trimmer Market size

Grass Trimmer Market trends

Grass Trimmer Market industry analysis

This study identifies technological advances and increased product efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the grass trimmer market growth during the next few years.

Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Grass Trimmer Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Grass Trimmer Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist grass trimmer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the grass trimmer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the grass trimmer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass trimmer market vendors

Grass Trimmer Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 1.95% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at almost 6% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 113 Incremental growth $ 297.74 Million Segments covered Product; Distribution channel; Geography By Product · Cordless · Electric · Gas By Distribution channel · Offline · Online By Region · APAC · Europe · MEA · North America · South America

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

