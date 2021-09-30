Grass Trimmer Market is set to grow by USD 297.74 Million | Increasing Gardening and Landscaping Activities to Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

Sep 30, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grass trimmer market is expected to grow by USD 297.74 million between 2021 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Blount International Inc., Emak Spa, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, Makita Corp., MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and The Toro Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing gardening and landscaping activities and rising construction activities will offer immense growth opportunities, safety concerns over DIY use of gardening tools will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Cordless
- Electric
- Gas
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our grass trimmer market report covers the following areas:
- Grass Trimmer Market size
- Grass Trimmer Market trends
- Grass Trimmer Market industry analysis
This study identifies technological advances and increased product efficiency as one of the prime reasons driving the grass trimmer market growth during the next few years.
Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Grass Trimmer Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Grass Trimmer Market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Grass Trimmer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist grass trimmer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the grass trimmer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the grass trimmer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grass trimmer market vendors
Grass Trimmer Market Report Coverage:
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year
|
2020
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021
|
1.95%
|
Forecast Period
|
2021 to 2025
|
CAGR
|
Accelerating at almost 6%
|
Historical Data
|
2017 to 2021
|
No. of Pages
|
120
|
Exhibits
|
113
|
Incremental growth
|
$ 297.74 Million
|
Segments covered
|
Product; Distribution channel; Geography
|
By Product
|
· Cordless
· Electric
· Gas
|
By Distribution channel
|
· Offline
· Online
|
By Region
|
· APAC
· Europe
· MEA
· North America
· South America
Table Of Contents :
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
