From now until May 31st, Grassdoor customers who receive a delivery over $100 will automatically be entered for a chance to win a brand-new Tesla Model 3! The more orders you place, the more chances you have to win.

Gone are the days of cannabis landing you in the hot seat of a cop car. Here are the days where smoking weed can land you in the climate controlled seat of a new Tesla Model 3, the world's most sought after electric car. Although Elon Musk was not reachable for comment, Grassdoor is confident that this is a promotion that Elon will be happy to get behind. With this contest, Grassdoor and Tesla are surely two peas in a premium Vape Pod.

Grassdoor is committed to providing a seamless and secure delivery service to its customers. With a focus on safety and reliability, Grassdoor has quickly become the go-to cannabis delivery service in California. And now, with the chance to win a Tesla Model 3, there has never been a better time to experience the Grassdoor difference.

While cannabis has become more widely accepted, the idea that a person can win a Tesla by purchasing weed is certainly a headline that deserves a click.

"We are thrilled to give one lucky customer the chance to win a Tesla Model 3, a car that's both innovative and sustainable," said Zack, CEO of Grassdoor. "We take pride in being a leader in the cannabis delivery industry and wanted to do something special for our customers to make this year's 420 a little more fun."

To take part in this exciting contest and to be entered to win a Tesla Model 3, customers simply need to spend over $100 on cannabis products from Grassdoor. Don't miss out on this opportunity to win big and experience the safest and most reliable cannabis delivery service in California.

For more information on this exciting contest, please visit the Grassdoor website at www.grassdoor.com .

About Grassdoor:

Grassdoor is the safest and most reliable cannabis delivery company in California. With a focus on customer happiness, Grassdoor provides a seamless delivery service to its customers of all the top brands at the best prices in California.

