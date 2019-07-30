Grasshopper Bank Appoints Barbara Fleming Head of Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships

NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grasshopper Bank, the new commercial venture bank built for innovation economy companies and the venture capital firms that fund them, has appointed Barbara Fleming as Head of Venture Capital and Private Equity Relationships. Her hire will further solidify the bank's expertise in working with venture capital and private equity clients.

Fleming joins from Bridge Bank, where she helped launch and expand its private equity and venture capital direct lending group. While there, Fleming lead the group's business development efforts, product rollout, credit policy implementation, and portfolio management. She has more than 30 years of experience in a variety of business development focused banking roles, and prior to joining Bridge Bank served as Senior Vice President at Square 1 Bank. She has also held senior roles at Merrill Lynch, Wachovia, and Comerica Bank.

"I couldn't be happier to announce that Barbara is joining our team and spearheading our venture capital and private equity division," said Judith Erwin, CEO of Grasshopper Bank. "Her expertise in building and growing practices from the ground up is pivotal to our success. It further demonstrates that Grasshopper is committed to serving the entirety of the innovation ecosystem and is attracting top talent to execute on our vision."

Grasshopper Bank opened for a select group of initial clients on May 13, 2019 and will work with companies across the innovation ecosystem, from startups with a handful of employees to established players. It raised over $131 million in initial funding, believed to be the largest capital raise for a start-up bank in the United States.

"Over the course of my career, I've had the opportunity to help launch a number of successful business lines and divisions, and I am excited to get to work helping Grasshopper grow," added Fleming. "I've also been fortunate enough to work with Judith Erwin throughout my career, and am excited to join her and the Grasshopper team as we execute on our mission to disrupt the business banking sector while serving the entrepreneurial community and its investors."

About Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc.

Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc. is a Delaware chartered corporation and the bank holding company of Grasshopper Bank, N.A. The Bank is a national bank offering a full array of commercial banking products to innovation economy companies and the venture capital firms that fund such companies. Based in New York City, the second largest venture capital funding center in the U.S., Grasshopper Bank delivers cloud-based banking solutions and financial services that enable the leadership of innovative, emerging, and established companies more efficiently address the day-to-day challenges of their financial operations.

