Grasshopper Debuts Proprietary Digital Retail Platform for Compliant Automated Sales of Cannabis and CBD

Grasshopper systems provide a multitude of benefits for retailers and brands, including:

Powerful graphics and interactive screen that commands attention and sparks customer interest, making it perfect for brands that want to stand out from the competition

Precision software verifies age and identity

Inventory is climate controlled and secure

Interacts with all major POS systems

Can be utilized as a brand builder, a customer fast-lane, or pre-order sales

Grasshopper will be displaying systems it developed for Cookies, Lemonade, Selfies by Heshies, ABX, Loud & Clear, and Mondo.

Grasshopper's wide variety of automated retailing solutions can be stocked with a dispensary's most popular items, creating a "Fastlane Checkout" for customers on the go, or can be utilized by brands that want a highly visible presence in a crowded industry.

"The system is highly engaging," said Jason Rosenberg, V.P. of Sales. "The machine recognizes the customer and verifies their identity. It automatically tracks inventory and reports daily dispense limits," he added. "It is secure, dependable, and provides verified, accurate product information to the consumer while simultaneously capturing valuable customer data."

Outside Lands is "a party for all five senses," combining an eclectic lineup with world class art, food, wine, and more. Held in Golden Gate Park, August 9-11, the festival will feature superstar performers including Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Blink-182, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, The Lumineers, and many more. Outside Lands continues to shine as a festival that's totally original and 100% San Francisco.

