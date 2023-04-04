Grassroots Analytics Capital Raise: The Future of VC

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grassroots Analytics (GA), a leading progressive technology organization, is excited to announce the launch of Grassroots Analytics Capital Raise (GACR), a subsidiary dedicated to providing underrepresented founders and causes with access to capital.

GACR aims to revolutionize venture capital by utilizing its multi-million investor database of progressive wealth and the potential of impact investing.

Expressing his excitement for the launch, Khephren Menna, CEO of GACR, stated: "We are thrilled to be launching Grassroots Analytics Capital Raise and furthering our mission to provide underrepresented founders and causes with access to the capital they need to succeed. With our extensive database of known investors in the impact and ESG spaces, we are uniquely positioned to invest in causes that truly make a difference."

Morgan Kull, Director of Marketing and Communications at Grassroots Analytics, is available to connect interested parties with CEO, Khephren Menna for more information on GACR and its potential impact on the VC market.

For more information on GACR, visit https://www.gacapitalraise.com/

SOURCE Grassroots Analytics Capital Raise