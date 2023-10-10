LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheyenne Hunt, a first-time Gen Z candidate running to represent California's 45th district, announced today that her campaign for Congress has raised over $100,000 in quarter three. Hunt's campaign continues to gain momentum after outraising all her opponents in all previous fundraising quarters.

Grassroots Momentum Continues to Grow for Cheyenne Hunt’s Campaign for Congress

"I am truly amazed by the tremendous support we are seeing both here in California and nationwide, leading the charge to take on Michelle Steele," said Hunt. "The enthusiasm from our grassroots supporters demonstrates the support behind our movement to safeguard our democracy, protect reproductive freedom, and to build a strong and more equitable economy. I am incredibly grateful for this outpouring of support."

Cheyenne Hunt's campaign has been distinguished by its emphasis on addressing the pressing issues facing her community. With her community-centered approach, Cheyenne Hunt continues to gain momentum in her race for California's 45th Congressional District.

In addition to a strong fundraising quarter, Hunt's campaign is proud to announce endorsements from several prominent organizations and groups that are dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders:

Voters of Tomorrow Voices of Gen-Z Path to Progress Dream for America Real Action Inc.

Attorney, Activist, and TikTok influencer Cheyenne Hunt is a first-time Gen Z candidate running to represent California's 45th district.

