Grassroots Parents Group Calls for Statewide SeXXX Ed Sit Out Tues., Feb. 19th

The SeXXX Ed Sit Out is a response to the so called, "California Healthy Youth Act" (2015) and the proposed Health Education Framework that the State Board of Education is set to adopt in May. In an open letter to Principals, Legislators and the Department of Ed, including evidence for their claims, the group says parents are outraged over:

Pornographic, age-inappropriate (as young as 4 years old), highly-biased and medically inaccurate instruction is being implemented across our state under the guise of health education. The state is indoctrinating our children in scientifically unsubstantiated gender theory, from which the law disallows parental opt out in the name of anti-bullying. Children are taught negotiation skills for consent to sex. They are instructed in their rights to confidential reproductive health services and directed to local Planned Parenthood clinics for abortion, birth control and STI testing without parental notice. Some children have even been prescribed puberty blockers for gender transition, and sadly, parents have been so bullied by social workers they are afraid to speak publicly about it.

We've been forced to coach our children to fight for bodily privacy after the shock of seeing kids of the opposite biological sex in their school bathrooms/locker rooms. We've seen the schools' plans to assist students in social and medical gender transition—mere strangers deciding IF parents will be informed. We've fought the revisionist history texts upholding a known pedophile as a social justice hero. We've moved our kids to charter schools for educational freedom, only to have the state extend their smothering mandates there.

"This isn't about being prudish about sex. This is about confronting a radical agenda threatening our kids' health, well-being and ability to establish healthy relationships and families in the future. This instruction dismantles kids' sensitivities. The State has gone too far. They've awakened a sleeping giant! Parents are seeing the evidence of what's really in the curricula and Framework and they won't stand for this!" said IPOCA spokesperson Aileen Blachowski.

"They're ready to leave public schools...if parental rights are not restored and the Health Framework gets adopted," she added.

To participate in the Sit Out, IPOC is asking parents to: 1) Submit the Letter to the Principal to explain their child's absence on Feb. 19th; 2) Pull kids from school for an unexcused absence, so schools do not receive federal average daily attendance dollars; 3) Email IPOCAWatch@gmail.com with the name and address of their school district offices and county to register as a participating site; and 4) Attend Sit Out at local school district offices.

Blachowski said parents should be advised that three or more unexcused absences could trigger a student to be considered truant, so parents should use their own good judgment regarding participation.

So far, parents from nearly two dozen school districts are officially listed on the IPOCA Facebook page as participating in the SeXXX Ed Sit Out, but Blachowski said one community has activated more than 1,300 members to participate across three Southern California counties. She said they've been inundated with inquiries and will update the list of participating districts on their Facebook page daily.

Informed Parents of California, founded by Stephanie Yates in April 2018, aims to inform, equip and activate parents in all 58 California counties on comprehensive sex ed and other issues concerning our children and their education. Yates says, "We, California parents, will not allow our parental rights to be stripped from us. We will not allow our children's hearts, minds and bodies to be exploited for socio-political experiments and radical activist agendas. We will stop at nothing to protect our kids."

Access full press kit with Open Letter to Educators, Legislators & Media, including evidence here.

Contact: Aileen Blachowski, Spokesperson

Informed Parents of California

InformedParentsofCA@gmail.com

P: (657) 223-1731

SOURCE Informed Parents of California