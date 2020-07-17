Grassroots Shareholders Approve the Previously Announced Curaleaf Acquisition of Grassroots

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in the United States, and GR Companies, Inc. ("Grassroots"), jointly announced today that Grassroots's shareholders have approved the proposed Curaleaf acquisition of Grassroots. Over 87% of shareholder returned proxies approving the transaction at the July 16 shareholder meeting, resulting in unanimous approval in accordance with provisions of the Grassroots shareholders agreement. The amended Grassroots agreement was signed on June 22, 2020 with the transaction originally announced on July 17, 2019. The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions and is expected to close early next week.

Mitchell Kahn, Co-Founder and CEO of Grassroots, commented, "The successful shareholder support for Curaleaf's acquisition of Grassroots is an important milestone in continuing our company's path forward in playing a leading role in the U.S. cannabis market growth. Every single shareholder who submitted a proxy (+-87%) voted for the transaction; we had zero 'no' votes. We look forward to closing the transaction in the coming days and beginning the process of integrating these two incredibly talented teams while continuing to deliver high-quality cannabis products to the Grassroots' community."

