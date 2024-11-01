Grata Launches the Grata Deal Network, Enters a New Era of Holistic Dealmaking Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grata, the leading private market dealmaking platform, announced its launch of the Grata Deal Network today. The network will allow private equity firms and corporate acquirers to find live deals and active mandates shared by sell-side advisors. Buyers can contact advisors about opportunities directly.

In today's ultra-competitive market, firms are rethinking their business development strategies. Their success depends on identifying and establishing relationships with targets before their competitors. The Grata Deal Network aims to provide players on the buy side with a new stream of current live deals. Buyers will have access to exclusive deal teasers before they go to market. Advisors will be able to generate inbound leads by showcasing their deals to top private equity and corporate development teams. This is a win for both sides of the market.

"Until today, we've had the buyers and sellers of companies at odds — in an arms race of sorts to be first to the good, proprietary deals," said Grata COO and co-founder Nevin Raj. "We're now connecting them in a new way to build relationships and facilitate deal flow within the network. A huge factor in winning deals is timing, and the right timing often comes from strong relationships. The better you know someone, the more likely you are to get the first call. The Grata Deal Network uses technology to multiply those relationships for our clients."

Raj and fellow Harvard alum Andrew Bocskocsky founded Grata in 2016. Since then, the company has worked to revolutionize the private middle market dealmaking process. Grata began as a sourcing tool, then expanded to deal data with its innovative Market Research product in April. Launching the Grata Deal Network completes the company's evolution into a holistic dealmaking solution.

"We're really creating a new category of M&A software," said CEO Andrew Bocskocsky. "Historically, investors have had to use one tool for deal sourcing, another for deal data, and so on. Grata now offers everything in one place. And with the Deal Network, we're giving our clients an even sharper competitive edge. Nothing else on the market today compares."

About Grata

Grata's private market dealmaking platform makes it easy to find, research, and engage with private companies. Grata has the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable proprietary data on private companies, their financials, and their owners.

The company helps leading investors (PE/growth), investment bankers, management consultants, and corporate development teams discover and win more deals. Grata has over 500 customers and has been widely recognized as the market leader by G2, PE Wire, and more. Learn more at grata.com.

