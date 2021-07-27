Grata Releases Monoceros Update With CRM Integrations, API, and Business Model Data

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grata , the search engine for discovering middle market companies today announced the release of Monoceros, a strategic product update that automates the business development research process. Key features include a new CRM integration, an Enterprise API, and business model data.

Grata previously announced a Seed Expansion Round of $6.3M, which grew their total funding to $9.5M. The additional capital enabled Grata to accelerate product development in an effort to deliver customers the most efficient software platform for middle market prospecting at scale.

"Monoceros is a massive step forward for us," said Andrew Bocskocsky, CEO and co-founder of Grata. "Not only has Grata's in-app user experience improved with CRM integrations, but we're able to service larger, enterprise clients via API, and reach new verticals with business model data that no one else can offer."

The Monoceros release features three core elements:

Relationship Intelligence: continuous, two-way syncing between Grata and CRM

Keep your company information up-to-date, by automatically pushing updates from Grata to your CRM



Personalize searches based on past interactions, by continuously syncing data from your CRM to Grata

An Enterprise API

Search API



Bring the functionality of core Grata Search into your internal systems and databases

into your internal systems and databases



Find similar companies and build private comp sets



Data Enrichment API



Enrich data on private companies, from firmographics to business models

Proprietary Business Model Data

Filter and target your search on proprietary data:



Business models - How a company does business. Separate software from services and retailers from distributors.





Target verticals - Who a company sells to. Separate B2B and B2C companies. Find verticalized players.





Sector classifications - Industry standard classifications, so you can map companies you find in Grata to your organization.

About Grata

Grata is the first search engine for company discovery, providing a single source of truth to find small to middle market private companies. The next-generation SaaS platform automates the B2B research process on millions of small and medium businesses in the U.S., helping business development professionals discover companies instantly. Grata indexes billions of sources on the web and has innovated the latest NLP technology. Grata's customers have identified thousands of new opportunities using the platform. Visit grata.com for more information.

