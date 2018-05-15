Grateful Dead Teams With Kollectico To Launch Bobblehead Line

Other collectibles include the Dancing Bears Holiday Set and the iconic Dancing Bears as bottle stoppers.

"The Grateful Dead's unique, diverse and extraordinarily fun iconography lends itself to so many artistic forms and interpretations, and we're thrilled to see these iconographic images come to life in the form of Kollectico's bobbleheads," says Grateful Dead archivist David Lemieux.

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Andrew S. Hazen, Founder & CEO of Kollectico. "The Grateful Dead has always been a huge source of inspiration for me these past 40 something years. With such extraordinary iconography in its portfolio, this is an opportunity for us to use our creativity to honor theirs with exceptional Limited Edition collectibles for Grateful Dead fans around the globe."

Grateful Dead bobbleheads will be available for purchase online at BobbleBoss.com and other retailers.

About Kollectico

Located in Long Island, NY, Kollectico is one of the world's largest manufacturers of custom bobbleheads with 13+ years' experience. The bobbleheads are 100% hand sculpted and hand-painted for the highest quality. Kollectico has licenses with the NHL, Discovery Channel, Uncle Drew, Rhino Entertainment and more. For more information visit www.Kollectico.com.



