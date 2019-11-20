Grateful for Greenwich Living, at JLOFTS Greenwich CT Apartments

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This time of year, we take the time to reflect on all that we are grateful for, and at JLOFTS Greenwich CT apartments , that's quite a lot! Offering an ideal location in the heart of Greenwich, with easy access to downtown Greenwich, New York City and surrounding Westchester NY, there is something for everyone to be thankful for. From spacious and contemporary apartments to unmatched amenities, JLOFTS shares why we're thankful for Greenwich living.

Host the perfect Thanksgiving

Complete with European kitchens, chef-inspired islands, and top-of-the-line appliances, your kitchen at JLOFTS Greenwich is ideal for prepping and cooking an unforgettable Thanksgiving meal. Your open-flow apartment is spacious enough to accommodate all of your guests, and select units featuring private outdoor space means that you can sit back and take in the perfect post-meal sunset. If hosting sounds like too much of a hassle, don't fret! JLOFTS residents have exclusive access to a Private Dining Room and available catering kitchen, with enough space to seat 12 guests. Don't forget about your resident discount to Tony's at the J House, stop by for a delectable Thanksgiving dinner, or get yours catered by the best in town!

Grateful for Greenwich

There is always something to look forward to in Greenwich, and we are grateful to live in an active and vibrant community filled with small-town charm, but still with access to all that Manhattan has to offer during the holiday season. Looking to stay close to home? Head down to Greenwich Ave to seek out the best Black Friday deals or support your local community on #SmallBusinessSaturday, you're sure the find the winter wardrobe piece you've been searching for. Entertaining friends from out of town? Don't forget to head to the city for a visit to the iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, or ice skating at Bryant Park.

Thankful for Amazing Apartments and Amenities

There's nothing we love more than getting cozy and staying home, and at JLOFTS Greenwich there's so much to enjoy! Curl up in the Clubroom by the sleek gas fireplace and get lost in a good book, or sip cocoa alongside your favorite holiday movie. Bring some spiked eggnog and challenge your neighbors to a friendly game of pool, or play a round of cards at the game tables. Don't worry about leaving Fido behind this holiday season. At bark-friendly JLOFTS, your furry best friend is always welcome to tag along, and thanks to our Self-Service Dog Spa available to all residents, they can stay perfectly groomed all winter without venturing into the cold.

About JLOFTS

With an outstanding walking score of 75, JLOFTS Greenwich is close to all. Recently named on Money Magazine's list of 'Best Places to Live,' Greenwich has high-end shops and boutiques and quality dining options within walking distance. JLOFTS Greenwich apartments offer young professionals and families a low-key alternative to a congested urban lifestyle.

SOURCE JLOFTS Greenwich