Gratitude Beyond Measure: SupplyHouse.com Celebrates Employee Appreciation Day with Awards and Virtual Activities

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you have a cute pet or a green thumb and you work at SupplyHouse, you're in luck. SupplyHouse.com, an established leader in plumbing, heating, electrical, and HVAC distribution, recently gave out awards to employees who help the workplace feel more like a community.

In the age of analytics, workplaces are becoming adept at measuring business impact through data collection. The approach may work for getting a high-level look at productivity, but it falls short when it comes to recognizing and rewarding employees' intangible traits, talents, and soft skills that are often the difference-makers in creating a vibrant and diverse company culture.

Consistent with their ongoing effort of building a culture of respect and support, SupplyHouse introduced Employee Appreciation Awards for this year's Employee Appreciation Day. These awards are designed to celebrate the outstanding – and often impossible to quantify – impact individuals have on a successful corporate environment.

A few classic awards include the "Rise & Shine" award for bringing positive energy to the workplace or the "Teamwork Makes the Dreamwork" award for collaboration. But most awards, like the "Roger Ebert" award for movie recommendations or the "Gordon Ramsay" award for best-shared recipes, go beyond the classics in an attempt to reward employees for the unique flair they bring to the table.

"We're very excited to be handing out the Employee Appreciation Awards," said Kari Weisman, Engagement Specialist on SupplyHouse's Employee Experience and Culture team. "Their hard work and dedication as employees is amazing, but being able to use these awards to show our gratitude for who they are as people is pretty special."

In addition to the awards, SupplyHouse organized a series of virtual activities through the digital corporate event hosting company, Confetti. Employees participated in virtual games of Taboo, Blackjack, Jeopardy, and Trivia throughout the week.

SupplyHouse.com recently ranked ninth on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ List (small and medium category). If you'd like to join their team, visit their careers page at www.supplyhouse.com/careers.

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. SupplyHouse.com aims to foster a dynamic and tightly knit culture where new ideas are listened to and appreciated.

