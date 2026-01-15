Gratsi Caps Record-Breaking 2025 as America's #1 Fastest-Growing Boxed Wine Brand, Announces Major Retail Expansion for 2026

Premium bag-in-box brand sold 350,000 cases, earned 'America's Favorite Boxed Wine' from USA Today, and secures distribution partnerships with MS Walker and Opici-RNDC

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gratsi, the premium Mediterranean wine brand redefining the boxed wine category, today announced the completion of a landmark 2025, selling 350,000 nine-liter cases and ranking as the #1 fastest-growing boxed wine nationally by sales revenue over the last 26 weeks, according to Nielsen data. The brand also earned the #2 spot in year-over-year volume growth among all 3L boxed wine brands from 2024 to 2025.

The company's momentum was further validated by prestigious industry recognition: USA Today named Gratsi 'America's Favorite Boxed Wine 2025,' while Wine Enthusiast awarded Gratsi Red a 91-point score and 'Editor's Choice' designation.

Building on this success, Gratsi announced significant expansion plans for 2026, including new distribution partnerships and entry into key markets across the Northeast, Midwest, and Southwest:

Massachusetts: MS Walker appointed as distributor of record, launching February 1st, 2026

MS Walker appointed as distributor of record, launching February 1st, 2026 New York: Opici-RNDC appointed as distributor of record, launching March 1st, 2026

To lead this expansion, Gratsi has appointed Jennifer Chapple as Director of National Accounts. Chapple brings extensive experience spanning the retail, importer, distributor, and supplier sides of the wine business, including roles as a buyer with H-E-B as well as key regional and national positions with Banfi, Palm Bay International, Fetzer Vineyards, Folio Wine Partners, and Share A Splash Wine Co.

"The growth we saw in 2025—our first full year with Gratsi across Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and Washington, DC—was incredible. The brand has real momentum at retail, driven by a compelling value proposition: 3 liters of quality wine at a premium price point. Gratsi is the first brand to succeed at this scale above $20 (and well beyond) in the 3-liter bag-in-box category, and they're only scratching the surface.

We're extremely excited about what 2026 will bring as we continue to build in our existing markets and add New York early this year. The Gratsi team has been terrific to work with and collaborate alongside. Onward and upward," said Chad Lapp, Executive Vice President of Commercial Planning & Strategy for Opici Family Distributing.

Gratsi's Founder and CEO Stephen Vlahos commented, "2025 was a landmark year for Gratsi—and we're barely scratching the surface. Our customers have been loud and clear: wholesale expansion is deeply desired, with nearly 1 million visits to our 'Find a Store' webpage in 2025 alone. We're very excited to kick off new partnerships across the country, so our beloved customers can grab their Gratsi at a moment's notice."

About Gratsi

Forget what you've heard about boxed wine. Gratsi takes a different path — premium wine, practically packaged, and made with love by generational Mediterranean vintners. We choose sustainable packaging that keeps wine fresh for weeks, with 85% less waste and more to share. Four bottles' worth in every box, no shortcuts, no pretense. Just good wine, made for the moments that matter.

www.gratsi.com

