GRAV Reimagines Iconic Gravitron
After inventing the glass gravity bong in 2004, the company has redesigned the Gravitron for the first time in 17 years
Jun 02, 2021, 10:00 ET
AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GRAV, the leader in handcrafted glass cannabis smoking accessories, has redesigned the Gravitron for the first time in 17 years. When David Daily created the Gravitron in 2004, recreational cannabis was eight years away from being legalized in a single U.S. state. Today, GRAV is one of the cannabis industry OGs, and recreational cannabis is legal in 17 states and Washington, D.C. And GRAV has been growing alongside the industry -- starting with one product in 2004, to two in 2007, to over 300 in 2021.
The bottle design of the Gravitron goes back to David Daily's parent's garage, where he designed bongs out of recycled materials while working a day job as a mortgage broker. Before the Gravitron was introduced, gravity bongs were made by cutting the bottom off of a soda bottle and submerging it in a bucket. GRAV's all-glass version took the gravity bong out of the shadows and turned it into a collector's piece.
The new version has been improved from the top down, starting with a ground glass joint and ending with a platinum-cured silicone grommet at the bottom of the bottle. It's a thicker, heavier, and all-around sturdier version of the company's namesake product.
The Gravitron creates big, efficient hits through gravity and pressure. The GRAV Large Gravitron ($89.99) is 11 inches tall and comes with a 19 mm funnel bowl. The GRAV Medium Gravitron ($69.99) is 9 inches tall and comes with a 14 mm funnel bowl.
Updates
- 5x increased glass thickness and sturdier packaging
- Lifting is easier and safer with new flange at the top of the bottle neck
- Ground glass joint has replaced the rubber grommet bowl adapter
- Compatible with any 14mm bowl (medium) or 19mm bowl (large)
- Platinum-cured silicone grommet at the bottom for a tighter seal
Usage
Fill the base halfway with water, pack the bowl with dry herb and insert it into the joint at the neck of the bottle. Light the bowl and lift the bottle at the same time. Once the bottle is full of smoke, remove the bowl and place your mouth over the neck, inhaling as you lower the bottle. The Gravitron will give you a dense, pressurized hit with no loss of smoke in the process. While it's considered the ultimate party pipe, the Gravitron is essentially one of the most efficient smoking devices on the market.
About GRAV
Designed in Austin and hand-blown, GRAV comes out of the subculture of cannabis outlaws and glass blowers. Founded in 2004 well before recreational cannabis was legalized in any U.S. state, GRAV became famous for its Gravitron -- the first all-glass gravity bong. From one product in 2004, to two in 2007, and now over 300 in 2021, GRAV has set the standard for glass smoking accessories. The company began licensing its brand for high quality cannabis products in California in 2020. This trusted brand is driven to elevate the cannabis experience by offering high-quality products and accessories to help you Find Your Higher Self.
