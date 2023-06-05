Gravely PC Founder Marc Gravely Earns Prestigious Chambers USA Honors

Gravely recognized as leading insurance lawyer in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravely PC is pleased to announce that firm founder Marc Gravely has earned recognition by Chambers USA, one of the most prestigious and sought-after legal listings in the industry.

In his third consecutive year to be honored by Chambers, Mr. Gravely was recognized as a leading insurance lawyer in Texas.

London-based Chambers and Partners, which publishes its legal rankings annually, chooses honorees through one of the most rigorous and in-depth review processes in the legal industry. It includes peer and client interviews, comprehensive research, and review by Chambers analysts. It assesses rankings on qualities such as technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, and commitment. 

In its attorney review, Chambers USA describes Mr. Gravely as "well known in the Texas Bar for his stellar representation of policyholder clients."

A recognized authority on insurance law, construction defect investigations, and litigation, Mr. Gravely is known for his ability to hold insurance companies accountable in damage disputes. His expertise has earned him repeat recognition by The Best Lawyers in America and Texas Super Lawyers. He has also been named a "Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal and American Lawyer Media.

Mr. Gravely is also an expert and speaker on topics related to construction defects and insurance disputes. He is the author of "Reframing America's Infrastructure," an acclaimed book on the state of infrastructure in the U.S.

Gravely Attorneys & Counselors has developed a national reputation based on record outcomes in large and complex construction defect litigation and first-party and bad-faith insurance disputes. The firm's veteran litigators are trusted advisors to commercial property owners, boards and governmental entities in disputes involving general contractors, design professionals and insurance companies. The firm pioneered the use of the contingent-fee litigation model for construction defect disputes and is known for its high degree of expertise in the complex engineering, scientific and technical issues at the heart of these disputes. Visit: https://www.gravelylaw.com/.  

