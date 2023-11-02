Gravely PC Receives Top-Tier Ranking by Best Law Firms

02 Nov, 2023

Legal directory ranks Gravely among best construction litigation firms in Dallas-Fort Worth

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravely PC is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2024 list of Best Law Firms, one of the most widely respected legal listings in the country. The firm received a Tier 1 ranking – the highest tier possible – for construction litigation in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

The annual listing, produced by The Best Lawyers in America, also recognized the firm for its work in construction and insurance law. Firms selected to the guide undergo a complex vetting process by the legal publication, including editorial research, client feedback and attorney feedback.

To be considered for Best Law Firms, firms are required to have at least one attorney named to The Best Lawyers in America listing. This year, firm founder Marc Gravely and attorneys Michael M. Gavito and Jonathan Lisenby were recognized as Best Lawyers, and Mr. Gravely was named 2023 "Lawyer of the Year" for his construction litigation practice.

"What can we say but 'thank you' to our clients for trusting us to go to battle for them," said Mr. Gravely. "That in itself is an honor and to be recognized for it really is something special."

Mr. Gravely's experience includes litigation, appellate law and public policy. He is a trusted advocate for property owners, boards of directors and community associations in matters related to insurance and construction disputes, and he is regularly called upon to provide expertise on topics related to the nation's infrastructure.

To view the full list of Best Law Firms online, visit: https://www.bestlawfirms.com/.

Gravely PC has developed a national reputation based on record outcomes in large and complex construction defect litigation and first-party and bad-faith insurance disputes. The firm's veteran litigators are trusted advisers to commercial property owners, boards and governmental entities in disputes involving general contractors, design professionals and insurance companies. The firm pioneered the use of the contingent-fee litigation model for construction defect disputes and is known for its high degree of expertise in complex engineering, scientific and technical issues at the heart of these disputes. Visit: https://www.gravely.law.     

