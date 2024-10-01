Graves Dougherty Launches New Government Affairs Practice Group

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin law firm Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody, PC, today announced a new Government Affairs Practice Group formed to help its clients navigate critical regulatory challenges anticipated at the upcoming 89th Texas Legislature.

The group will be led by Rudy Metayer, Natasha Martin, and Jennifer Piskun Johnson, attorneys with extensive experience in the government sector and insurance industry. The group plans to bolster its presence at the Texas Capitol by teaming with community partners, including former Round Rock State Rep. Larry D. Gonzales.

"We recognize the unique challenges that our public and private clients face in the rapidly moving political landscape of Texas," said Rudy Metayer, litigation attorney and lobbyist at Graves Dougherty. "Our new practice group is dedicated to leveraging our extensive network and years of experience guiding clients, which include cities, water districts, insurance companies, and developers, through critical legislative actions that have a real impact on future generations of Texans. We are excited to help our clients fulfill their missions while navigating the legislative process with the highest standard of ethics."

Key services offered by the Government Affairs Practice Group include:

Strategic Planning : Collaborating with clients to create tailored plans that align with their long-term objectives.

: Collaborating with clients to create tailored plans that align with their long-term objectives. Legislation Drafting : Drafting comprehensive and impactful legislation that addresses Texas' critical issues.

: Drafting comprehensive and impactful legislation that addresses critical issues. Testifying on Legislation : Preparing clients in delivering compelling testimony and public comments on legislative issues.

: Preparing clients in delivering compelling testimony and public comments on legislative issues. Advocacy : Employing targeted advocacy strategies to effectively represent our clients' interests at the Texas Capitol.

: Employing targeted advocacy strategies to effectively represent our clients' interests at the Texas Capitol. Coalition Building : Creating coalitions among like-minded organizations and stakeholders to amplify our clients' influence.

: Creating coalitions among like-minded organizations and stakeholders to amplify our clients' influence. Public Relations: Developing strategies to enhance our clients' visibility and reputation in the legislative arena.

Natasha Martin, water lawyer and shareholder in Graves Dougherty, commented, "I am honored to work with our water and municipal clients to navigate the state's challenges with water supply and management as we keep up with exploding growth."

The Government Affairs Practice Group is now open for inquiries from clients seeking strategic legislative support. For more information about the services offered, please contact Rudy Metayer at [email protected] or (512) 480-5657.

About Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody

Founded in 1946, Graves Dougherty was established on the principles of hiring great people, practicing first class law and focusing on accomplishing clients' goals. Over the years, our attorneys have included three former Texas Supreme Court justices, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney General, a former Special Assistant Texas Attorney General, a former general counsel to the Texas Governor and, a former member of the U.S. Solicitor General's Office. Additionally, three former Graves Dougherty lawyers have served as federal judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Media Contact:

Rudy Metayer

Attorney

Graves Dougherty Hearon & Moody, PC

(512) 480-5657

[email protected]

