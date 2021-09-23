Gravie Announces Industry Leader John (Jay) Sheehy III as Chief Underwriting Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, the leader in health benefits innovation, today announced the hiring of John (Jay) Sheehy III, as chief underwriting officer.

Sheehy comes to Gravie with an extensive background in health benefits, underwriting and product innovation, as well as a proven track record of successful leadership developing high-performance teams and superior business results. Prior to Gravie, Sheehy served as executive adviser to a range of companies focused on healthcare both in the U.S. and globally. He was the chief underwriting officer at Aetna and has also held senior roles at EmblemHealth, AIG and Cigna HealthCare.

"Jay brings an extensive wealth of experience in the healthcare industry and a history of delivering successful results," said Ben Simmons, Gravie's vice president of insurance. "His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to build Gravie's proprietary underwriting engine and best-in-class product offerings, and we are delighted to have him join the Gravie team."

As chief underwriting officer, Sheehy is responsible for building out Gravie's underwriting organization, including overseeing the overall people strategy and development of key tools and policies, as well as supporting other strategic business initiatives.

"I am excited to join the Gravie team to help deliver new and innovative solutions to the marketplace at a time when they are so needed," said Sheehy. "We are building a dynamic, state-of the-art underwriting organization that supports the innovative direction at Gravie."

Since 2013, Gravie has been disrupting the healthcare industry with innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions, including Comfort – the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services and tax-free individual market options such as ICHRA with Gravie.

About Gravie

