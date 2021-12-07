Gravie Awarded Gold Medal in Inc. 2021 Best in Business List

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the insurance category, at the gold medal level. Inc.'s Best in Business Awards honors 147 companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact. Gravie, an innovative health benefits company that improves the way people purchase and access healthcare, was also featured in an article accompanying the list: "A Health Insurance Plan You Won't Hate? That's This Company's Mission."

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Best in Business company by Inc.," says Abir Sen, co-founder and co-CEO of Gravie. "Gravie was founded on the idea that there had to be a better way to offer health benefits. To be recognized as a company that is making a positive impact as we continue to grow and innovate is very meaningful."

Gravie is one of the fastest growing health benefits companies in America, with revenues more than doubling year-over-year for the last three years. Earlier this year it closed on its largest round of funding yet: $28 million in a Series D round of financing. This year the company also launched two industry changing products. The first: its flagship health plan, Comfort, which provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services – preventive, primary, specialist and urgent care visits, labs, imaging, generic prescriptions and more – at a cost comparable to most traditional group health plans, and no deductible for members to meet before using their benefits. The second: Gravie Pay, an interest-free, pay-over-time option that members can use to pay for any medical bill subject to out-of-pocket responsibility, planned or unexpected.

"Employers, individuals and brokers have embraced Gravie's approach," says Marek Ciolko, co-founder and co-CEO of Gravie. "Our continued momentum and ability to make a positive impact is thanks to our team of dedicated innovators and the people we serve nationwide."

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, "What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year's list are changemakers with heart – and they're pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them."

Inc.'s editors reviewed the companies' achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list's second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to most traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Griffith

Bellmont Partners

(612) 255-1123

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravie