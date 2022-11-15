Gravie Names Industry Innovator Kevin Kickhaefer as President and Chief Growth Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravie, the leader in health benefits innovation, today announced the addition of Kevin Kickhaefer as president and chief growth officer. Kickhaefer's hiring is a reflection of Gravie's incredible growth trajectory and evolution into one of the strongest disruptors in the industry.

Kevin Kickhaefer, Gravie president and chief growth officer

Kickhaefer comes to Gravie with extensive healthcare leadership experience, and his strong track record will help fuel Gravie's continued momentum. Prior to joining Gravie, he was the CEO of Consumer Medical, a leading shared medical decision and second opinion service. Kickhaefer was instrumental in the company's six-fold market value growth and 2022 sale to Alight, a multi-billion dollar publicly traded HR services company. Before joining Consumer Medical, he was the head of sales and market development at Bloom Health, where he worked closely with Gravie's co-founders and co-CEOs, Abir Sen and Marek Ciolko, and helped lead the company to a successful acquisition in 2011. Prior to that, he was a top-five sales performer in the U.S. for both Cigna and Aetna with over 16 years selling through consulting and direct to employers in the large self-insured marketplace – seeing firsthand the need for a model like Gravie's.

"It truly feels like a homecoming having Kevin join us at Gravie," said Abir Sen. "He has a proven track record of driving exceptional and sustainable growth, and we are thrilled to have his leadership at this pivotal time in our company's growth trajectory, as we continue to serve more brokers, employers and members than ever before."

As president and chief growth officer Kickhaefer will lead Gravie's sales, account management, and revenue operations, with a goal of creating increased magnetism between the brand and its broker and employer partners so that the company can increase its market-leading retention and renewal rates. Gravie has grown more than ten-fold and doubled its employee base over the last two years.

"I'm thrilled to join Gravie at a time when small and midsize businesses are struggling to afford health benefits that meet their employees' needs," Kickhaefer said. "For too long, these businesses have been overlooked and underserved, and I joined the Gravie team because I want to be part of the change we're bringing to that market and solving these big problems once and for all."

Since 2013, Gravie has been disrupting the healthcare industry with innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions, including Comfort™ – the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services – and tax-free individual market options such as ICHRA with Gravie.

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

