Gravitas Infinitum - A Sustainable Impact Holding Company, Launches World's First "Carbon Negative" Sustainable Green Bond

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Infinitum, a Sustainable Impact Holding Company, headquartered in Naples, FL, has launched the World's first "Carbon Negative" Sustainable Green Bond. Being Showcased at this year's Reuters Responsible Business USA, (https://reutersevents.com/events/rbs-usa/) Gravitas will be introducing to the investment world, the very first of a series, atmospheric carbon capture and carbon avoidance bonds that are not only good for the planet but also investment portfolios.

Gravitas Infinitum Presents World's First "Carbon Negative" Sustainable Green Bond - Video Overview Gravitas Infinitum Presents World's First "Carbon Negative" Sustainable Green Bond

Total Green Bond issuances have been $1.479 Trillion USD since 2015 in efforts to transition the world away from a linear extractive economy and towards a more sustainable circular economy with greater efficiency, less waste, and fewer emissions. (Source: Climate Bond Initiative). To date, none of the Green Bonds have actually been Carbon Negative. Green bonds typically offer 'significantly lower' yields than conventional notes, however this is not the case with Gravitas Infinitum.

The Gravitas Infinitum $100,000,000 USD secured bond issuance is the first of a series. It carries a yield of 8% with the interest accruing and compounding over the 5-year term of the note. At maturity, investors may take delivery of all the accrued interest and principal or take the option to convert both interest and principal into 2x that value into equity. This turns $100,000 into $294,000 over 5 years at conversion, not including any multiples on exit.

About Gravitas Infinitum:

Founded in 2018, Gravitas Infinitum is a Sustainable Impact Holding Company and creators of the World's First "Carbon Negative" Green Bond with a focus on ESG and Sustainability principles (SDGs).

Helping the world economy transition from linear Hydrocarbon to circular Bio-carbon™ with our subsidiary project Carbotura™, our carbon capture to nano-biomaterials such as Bio-Graphene™, Bio-Graphite™, Bio-Diamond™ and much more, are derived from atmospheric carbon. This proven technology is also the most efficient carbon capture on the planet and won the 2021 World's top 50 most innovative new companies out of 130 countries.

Accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, our subsidiary company Transportation 4 Life, Inc. (T4L) is working with TESLA, Porsche, Nissan and more with an innovative all-inclusive EV subscription service and a distributed charging infrastructure saving time, money, and the planet.

Gravitas Infinitum serve as members of the Hot Planet Repair Team.

Investor Inquiries

Contact Person: Tyler Wood

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Company Name: GI Communications

Contact Person: Amber A. Ireland

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-239-329-9069

Country: United States

REGULATION D 506(C) MANDATED LEGEND

Any historical performance data represents past performance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results; Current performance may be different than the performance data presented; The Company is not required by law to follow any standard methodology when calculating and representing performance data; The performance of the Company may not be directly comparable to the performance of other private or registered funds or companies; The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements, and therefore are not required to comply with certain specific disclosure requirements; The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or approved the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy of the materials.

SOURCE Gravitas Infinitum, LLC.