Gravitas Infinitum for Nutraceutical Manufacturing market

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Infinitum, LLC was founded in 2018 by CEO Allen Witters and his highly experienced team to acquire companies in the Nutraceutical Manufacturing space with a focus on creating and a valuable mid-cap business.

The Company is primarily focused on businesses located in the US with enterprise values ranging from approximately $5 to $50 million. Gravitas' dedicated research into these markets has identified an exceptional current available inventory of target companies and capital availability.

Today, Gravitas, announced a general solicitation private placement offering ("Offering") solely to accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").

TERMS OF THE OFFERING

Offering investors 12% convertible bond, paid annually, with a 2X multiple (24% IRR) in 5 years.

The Securities offered are a maximum Two Thousand Five Hundred (2,500) Bonds issued by the Company at One Hundred Thousand ($100,000.00) Dollars per Bond, payable in cash at the time of subscription, and the membership interests in the Company issuable upon conversion of the Bonds. The minimum purchase is one (1) Bond. The Bonds have an annual rate of return of twelve percent (12%) simple interest, paid annually, with a maturity date of sixty (60) months following the date of issuance ("Issue Date") of each Bond.

For additional information, the offering and its documents are available at our offering portal https://gravitas.vip

"With a lack of mid-market nutraceutical companies for sale sought by private equity and hedge funds, we see a great opportunity to acquire and consolidate small companies into regional mid-market power-house. This is good for our shareholders, investors, and the sellers/owners of the acquired companies," said Allen Witters, CEO.

About Gravitas Infinitum

Gravitas Infinitum is a Health and Wellness Holding Company focused on Nutraceutical Product Manufacturing. Gravitas infinitum integrates the sourcing of raw material varieties rich in extractable proteins, lipids and fibers by processing them into various isolated and refined products. These products are then blended and mixed into hundreds of high-value nutraceutical brands, which are then sold and marketed globally through multiple channels.

506(c) Legend:

These securities are being offered under an exemption provided by SEC Regulation D Rule 506(c). Only accredited investors who meet the SEC Regulation D 501 "accredited investor" accreditation standards and who provide suitable verification of accredited status may invest into this Offering.

Any historical performance data represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results;

Current performance may be different than the performance data presented;

The Company is not required by law to follow any standard methodology when calculating and representing performance data;

The performance of the Company may not be directly comparable to the performance of other private or registered funds or companies;

The securities are being offered in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements, and therefore are not required to comply with certain specific disclosure requirements;

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not passed upon the merits of or approved the securities, the terms of the offering, or the accuracy of the materials.

Luis Camarena

Managing Partner Asentex Communications

Luis.c@asentex.com

SOURCE Gravitas Infinitum

Related Links

https://www.gravitasinfinitum.com

