Gravitas Infinitum Proud Diamond Sponsor of Florida Industrial Hemp Conference

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitas Infinitum, LLC is a proud Diamond Sponsor of the upcoming Florida Industrial Hemp Conference being held in Orlando, FL from November 3-5, 2019.

Gravitas Kannavis, a subsidiary of Gravitas Infinitum, LLC (a Health & Wellness Holding Company), is taking advantage of unprecedented opportunities in the hemp processing equipment business with their exclusive proprietary technology and cloud-based business services acumen. Their unique technology extricates all compounds (1000+ Molecules) from the hemp plant and separates fiber for plastics.

"The bottleneck in the hemp industry is, and for the near future will be, feedstock processing. To date most of the systems are not commercial quality or let alone industrial scale throughputs. We see thousands of new growers, in need of substantial help handling hemp once it is harvested," said Allen Witters, CEO.

The systems will be released under the "Ultra" product name. First deliveries are being scheduled for Q2-2020. Gravitas is taking first-come, first-served reservations and deposits at this time.

"The Ultra Systems provide tremendous savings to the farmer/growers, since we do not require drying, can take the whole plant, and can easily handle the many issues present in the field, such as mold, mildew, frozen, wet, dry, etc." stated John Arciero, COO.

At the conference Gravitas will be unveiling its "Farm to Market Partner (FTMP) JV program" which allows Hemp farmers to go directly from "Farm to Market" using Gravitas Kannavis' Ultra Series Processors.

These are a perfect fit for Agricultural Co-Operatives, Grower Groups, and those who do processing in remote areas or have logistics cost issues.

About Gravitas Infinitum

Gravitas Infinitum is a Health and Wellness Holding Company focused on Nutraceutical Product Manufacturing. Gravitas Infinitum integrates the sourcing of raw material varieties rich in extractable proteins, lipids and fibers by processing them into various isolated and refined products. These products are then blended and mixed into hundreds of high-value nutraceutical brands, which are then sold and marketed globally through multiple channels.

