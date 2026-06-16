Graviti Power Accelerates Texas Market Entry with VertexOne's Cloud-Based CIS & EDI Solutions

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne, a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that newly formed Texas-based energy services company, Graviti Power, LLC., has chosen VertexOne's leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange, to better serve their large-scale commercial customers in the ERCOT market.

The Option2 Retail Energy Provider, which sells electricity to a slate of large, non-residential customers, including hotels, gas stations, retail malls, and industrial warehouses, says they chose VertexOne specifically for their extensive industry expertise and proven track record of success operating in the highly competitive Texas retail energy market.

"VertexOne gives us the operational backbone to scale quickly, automate complex processes, and deliver a high-quality customer experience from day one." Vidya Sagar, CEO of Graviti Power Post this

"Operating in the Texas market requires precision, speed, and adaptable technology that's purpose-built for competitive retail energy," said Vidya Sagar, CEO of Graviti Power. "VertexOne gives us the operational backbone to scale quickly, automate complex processes, and deliver a high-quality customer experience from day one. Their experience in ERCOT and commitment to customer success made them the clear partner for our market entry."

VertexOne's unified platform connects enrollment, usage, ratings, billing, invoicing, and market transactions in a single operating environment, enabling REPs like Graviti Power to hit the ground running with Texas-specific billing logic already built in.

"Our industry-leading technology stack is purpose-built to support competitive energy suppliers with automation, scalability, and compliance at its core," Ananda Goswami, VertexOne Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy, said. "By providing a unified operational environment and superior implementation support, we're proud to enable new entrants like Graviti Power to operate efficiently while maintaining the flexibility to evolve with market demands."

By entering into the ERCOT retail energy market, Sagar said Graviti Power is positioned to connect their customers through a cohesive energy ecosystem while supporting the growing demand for electrification and commercial energy innovation.

"As we expand our broader energy ecosystem, having an integrated billing and market operations platform is essential," Sagar said. "And VertexOne enables us to connect technology, infrastructure, and customer experience in a way that supports both innovation and reliability."

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone.ai/products/vxretail

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.ai.

About Graviti Power, LLC.

Graviti Power LLC is a Texas-based energy services company focused on delivering competitive, reliable electricity solutions to commercial and industrial customers. Through direct participation in ERCOT's wholesale power market, Graviti Power helps businesses manage energy costs, improve operational efficiency, and support growing electricity demand from transportation electrification and industrial operations.

The company specializes in serving high-load customers, including EV charging network operators, commercial fleets, travel centers, hospitality businesses, warehouses, and industrial facilities. By combining wholesale energy procurement expertise with innovative energy management strategies, Graviti Power enables customers to access affordable, reliable power while supporting the transition to a more electrified economy.

MEDIA

Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

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SOURCE VertexOne