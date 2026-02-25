VertexOne is Great Place To Work® Certified™ for 5th Year in a Row

"What truly makes us great are the people who make us possible." - Elizabeth Reed, CHRO, VertexOne Post this

"What truly makes us great are the people who make us possible," VertexOne Chief Human Resources Officer Elizabeth Reed said. "Earning a place among the best workplaces for the fifth year in a row reflects more than just a recognition, it stands as a testament to the culture we've cultivated, and the collaborative spirit that drives us to deliver for our customers."

Safety, fairness, trust, and responsibility were among the highest scoring categories VertexOne employees praised the company for, with 99%, 95%, 95%, and 91% in agreement those traits help make VertexOne great.

"I really enjoy my job, responsibilities, and my direct manager. They always make time for my questions and care about me as a person and not just as an employee." – Employee Research Feedback

Pride in the company was another top scoring factor, with employees saying management's honest, ethical business practices and the company's overall commitment to community betterment made them proud to be an employee.

"VertexOne is a GREAT place to work, and the feeling of belonging is exceptional! I hope to grow within the business, and I am excited for a future here with VertexOne!" – Employee Research Feedback

A global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place to Work® provides independent company assessments based entirely on employees' anonymous feedback about their workplace experience. The esteemed Certified™ award is given only to companies who meet the highest organizational cultural and employee satisfaction standards.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

To find out more about VertexOne and career opportunities within the company, visit: vertexone.net/careers

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.ai

