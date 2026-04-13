VertexOne Appoints Tracey Brown as Chief Executive Officer

VertexOne is positioned to shape what the industry's next chapter looks like, and that's an opportunity I'm fully committed to - Tracey Brown, VertexOne CEO Post this

"We conducted a thorough and deliberate search, and in Tracey we found the leader VertexOne needs," said Brad Almond, Board Member and Interim CEO. "VertexOne has been on a steady path, deepening our operational capabilities, strengthening our focus on client success, and building the world-class execution capability our clients depend on. Tracey brings the leadership to advance that direction. Her ability to navigate organizational complexity, build aligned teams, and commit for the long term made her the standout choice. We are proud of what this company has built via organic growth and strategic acquisitions and are confident of Tracey's leadership through this next stage of transformation and rapid growth."

"I'm thrilled to join VertexOne," said Brown. "I've spent my career stepping into complex, regulated environments where aligning people, strategy, and execution can unlock, not just growth, but potential for industry transformation. VertexOne is positioned to shape what the industry's next chapter looks like, and that's an opportunity I'm fully committed to."

Brown joins VertexOne as the utility and energy sector accelerates its digital transformation, driven by rising customer expectations, increased regulatory pressure, and necessary operational efficiency.

Her appointment signals VertexOne's continued commitment to client-centered delivery and growth. She will focus on deepening client experience, strengthening execution, and advancing the innovation roadmap that defines VertexOne's next chapter.

Keith Pennell, Managing Partner of VertexOne's principal investor DFW Capital Partners, noted, "We are excited to welcome Tracey and are confident she brings the leadership and operational depth to accelerate VertexOne's growth."

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. We empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit vertexone.net.

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Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

[email protected]

SOURCE VertexOne