Graviton Bioscience to Present Selective ROCK2 Obesity Data at 8th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graviton Bioscience Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing selective ROCK2 inhibitors for metabolic, inflammatory, fibrotic, and central nervous system disorders, among other therapeutic indications, today announced that Samuel Waksal, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 8th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference. Details of the fireside chat are as follows:

Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 8:45am Eastern Time

The fireside chat will provide an overview of Graviton's obesity research program and selective ROCK2 inhibitor development, highlighting:

. ROCK2 (Rho-associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2) is involved in fibrosis, inflammation, and cytoskeletal mechanics, as well as being present in adipose tissue; Graviton's GV101 is a highly selective ROCK2 inhibitor. Preclinical Efficacy . In rodent obesity models, GV101 reduces lipid droplets both in mouse and human adipocytes. Graviton's ROCK2 inhibitors decrease weight similarly to GLP-1 RAs with relative lean mass preservation.





In rodent obesity models, GV101 reduces lipid droplets both in mouse and human adipocytes. Graviton's ROCK2 inhibitors decrease weight similarly to RAs with relative lean mass preservation. Clinical Significance . GV101 appears to lead to sustained fat loss while preserving muscle, thus promoting healthier weight loss.

The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors, and the general public.

About Graviton Bioscience

Graviton Bioscience Corporation is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company, dedicated to engineering and developing best-in-class therapeutics for treating metabolic, CNS, inflammatory, fibrotic, and multiple other disease indications including where ROCK2 plays a pivotal role in pathology. Graviton's first drug candidate, GV101, is in clinical studies, with additional assets advancing through the preclinical pipeline. Leading the company is Dr. Samuel Waksal, the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Kadmon Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Sanofi). Dr. Waksal is also the founder and former CEO of ImClone Systems (acquired by Eli Lilly) and a founder of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ: MGTX).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Graviton's development plans, regulatory strategy, and potential future clinical applications for its selective ROCK2 inhibitors. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, biological, clinical, regulatory, financial, and operational risks. Actual results may differ materially.

