Gravity Diagnostics Appoints Mary E. Talbott as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

"I was attracted to Gravity Diagnostics based on their genuine commitment to pay it forward and make an impact in changing healthcare for the better," said Talbott. Gravity Diagnostic's dedication and success in meeting unprecedented demands, while maintaining integrity in its business dealings and relationships, is a rare combination, and I am very excited to join this team."

Mary earned her J.D. at Salmon P. Chase College of Law and her B.A. from Northern Kentucky University and began her career as a litigator practicing with Schletker, Hornbeck & Moore, and Greenebaum, Doll & McDonald PLLC. Her professional background includes various leadership and board advisory roles with Macy's, Scripps Networks Interactive Inc., The E. W. Scripps Company, and Cincinnati Bell.

"Mary is joining our team at a critical time for us to scale our operations and maintain the highest level of compliance, a core value of Gravity Diagnostics, said Tony Remington, Chief Executive Officer, Gravity Diagnostics. "Her expertise and experience at large, public organizations are invaluable for planning for the future of Gravity Diagnostics."

Gravity Diagnostics announces Mary's appointing after the most recent announcement of leadership hire Eric Spencer, Controller and Sales and Laboratory leadership team members announced earlier this year. Gravity has added over 150 employees to their workforce this year across departments including, but not limited to, data entry, laboratory, technology, sales, and customer support.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a full-service, state-of-the-art CLIA laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing including Infectious Diseases, Toxicology, and Pharmacogenomics. We advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Our pledge to deliver the highest professional operating standards in the laboratory service industry, coupled with ongoing research and support, exemplifies our commitment to being provider engaged, patient-focused, and make the communities we serve a healthier place to live. Learn more about the work we are doing at gravitydiagnostics.com/media .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics

