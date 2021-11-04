Gravity Diagnostics Opens 9th COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site in Kentucky and 26th Overall

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics, a leader in COVID-19 and other innovative laboratory testing, has partnered with the Commonwealth of Kentucky to provide reliable, convenient and quick-turnaround COVID-19 PCR testing in Florence, Kentucky. This newest drive-thru location is in the old Sears building at the Florence Mall, which is located at 2028 Florence Mall. The drive-thru is open Monday through Friday from 3 pm to 9 pm.

The launch of this new and exciting site could not have happened without the strong support of the Mayor of the City of Florence, Florence Mall management, the local fire and police departments, and the Northern Kentucky Health Department.

"Our Florence Mall location is ideal for individuals who need to get a COVID-19 test after work or school hours," says Brian Lawrence, General Manager and Chief Technology Officer of Gravity Diagnostics. Lawrence added, "It's also our only drive-thru site located in a covered building so it's less likely to close due to weather."

Gravity has also opened 25 other drive-thru sites within the past year in Kentucky and Indiana. All COVID-19 testing sites are open to anyone and there is no appointment necessary. You can view all testing site locations and schedules at this website page.

"We want to give everyone the chance to get back to their normal lives. Our goal is to provide widespread access to reliable and free COVID-19 gold standard PCR testing services," said Tony Remington, CEO and co-founder of Gravity Diagnostics.

For live updates on drive-thrus and to track weather closures for other sites, please follow Gravity on Twitter.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in the areas of COVID-19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenomics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. We are an advocate for physicians, patients, and our communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Gravity currently serves over 1,000 customers from small private practices to universities to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at gravitydiagnostics.com.

