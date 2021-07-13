Gravity Diagnostics Sponsors Blood Drive with Hoxworth Blood Center and the University of Cincinnati

According to the American Red Cross, someone needs blood every 2 seconds in America. A recent article by the American Red Cross states, "There is great hospital demand for blood as patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, therefore requiring increased blood transfusions." Each day, Hoxworth Blood Center alone needs to collect at least 450 units of blood and 40 units of apheresis platelets to meet the needs of patients in the Tri-State area.

"One donation can save three lives. Our team was and continues to be here for ongoing needs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis our country and communities continue to deal with. The sheer number of employees who immediately threw their hands up at this opportunity to further save lives is a testament to "The Gravity Way." I have never been prouder of a team of people than I have been since March 2020. The sacrifices we saw our team make during the pandemic and the ongoing desire to continue to do more is exactly what makes Gravity so special. You can't teach or buy that. You just can't," said Julie Brazil, Co-Founder, and COO of Gravity Diagnostics.

Donating Plasma in the time of COVID-19

If you are someone that has fully recovered from SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), you can help patients who are currently infected with the virus by donating your plasma. Recovered COVID-19 patient plasma has been found to significantly change the outcome of COVID-19 progression, that is because this plasma contains antibodies that help kill the virus.

