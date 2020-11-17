Gravity Diagnostics Surpasses One Million Covid-19 Samples Processed

Our decision to go all-in could have put our company out of business as we intentionally shifted our focus on COVID-19. Tweet this

"When COVID-19 hit our country, we knew we had to do all we could to help healthcare providers get the results they needed as fast as possible to make critical decisions for their patients. The 10 to 12 to even 14 days they were waiting on results was crushing the system and negatively impacting the lives of thousands of people. Our decision to go all-in could have put our company out of business as we intentionally shifted our focus from what was our core business to focus on COVID-19 testing so we could maximize our capacity for COVID-19 testing with rapid results. Eight months later, I am still truly blown away each day at what people can do when they come together and put others before themselves, which is what this team does every day." - Julie Brazil, Co-Founder and COO of Gravity Diagnostics.

A dedicated workforce is the secret sauce

The long hours, devotion, and timeliness that their employees epitomize every day make this booming business possible. There are shifts now 7 days a week from as early as 4:30am to as late as 11pm. While collecting upwards of 20,000 samples per day, they continue to maintain a 24-48-hour turnaround time with accurate results and provide dedicated customer service to every account and partner.

The Gravity team continues to surpass expectations. As for the future, Gravity Diagnostics looks forward to continuing to be part of the solution during the pandemic and expand their testing capabilities in any way that is most needed for COVID-19 and beyond.

About Gravity Diagnostics

Gravity Diagnostics is a full-service state-of-the-art CLIA laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing including Infectious Diseases, Toxicology, and Pharmacogenomics. They advocate for physicians, patients, and their communities, supporting them with unsurpassed integrity, regulatory compliance, and clinical expertise. Their pledge to deliver the highest professional operating standards in the laboratory service industry, coupled with ongoing research and support, exemplifies their commitment to being provider engaged, patient-focused, and make the communities they serve a healthier place to live. Learn more about the work they are doing at gravitydiagnostics.com/media.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics

Related Links

https://www.gravitydiagnostics.com/

