GRAVITY HAUS ADDS BIG SKY, MONTANA, TO ITS GROWING OUTDOOR LIFESTYLE PORTFOLIO

Big Sky will be the 9th destination and a strategic market addition to Gravity Haus' curated portfolio of experiential and adventure-centric hotels.

BIG SKY, Mont., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Haus , the Colorado-based hotel and social club, has acquired The River Rock Lodge in Big Sky–expanding its membership and boutique lifestyle hotel offering to Montana's most popular rugged, outdoor playground.

"We opened Gravity Haus Aspen in December, Jackson Hole last January and today we announce the Big Sky offering. I feel like we are completing the 'skier's triple crown'. We bring a very unique approach and product offering to these luxury destinations. We are a community-led company and are thrilled to integrate into the vibrant Big Sky Town Center and bring our 'approachable luxury' product to this world-class destination and outdoor community," said Jim Deters, CEO of Gravity Haus, Inc.

Located in Big Sky Town Center , Gravity Haus Big Sky will feature 29 newly renovated guestrooms, a restaurant, bar, fitness center, and coworking space. Following a full transformation of what was formerly The River Rock Lodge, the renovations have already begun, and Gravity Haus Big Sky is expected to open in Summer 2025. Gravity Haus affiliates purchased the property from Lone Mountain Land Company on December 20, 2024 for an undisclosed amount.

"We are excited about the vibrancy this addition will bring to the west side of Town Center," said Krista Traxler, EVP of Marketing for Lone Mountain Land Company. "Town Center has become a gathering place in the community, and with this sale, Gravity Haus will be able to reinvigorate this building to bring a new lodging option and amenity spaces to the heart of Big Sky."

"Adding Big Sky into our membership program strengthens our value proposition for our IKON pass-holding members," said Deters. "Our existing members and guests made it clear that Big Sky would be a top destination for them, and we believe this will entice new members who can utilize their IKON passes for maximum ease and convenience."

The Plan for Gravity Haus Big Sky

Gravity Haus Big Sky will become a "center of gravity" for locals and a regional hub for members and guests. Gravity Haus is implementing a substantial property improvement plan to the existing building, which will include the following:

Terrain Taco : With an existing location in Winter Park, Colo. , this local favorite is humble in its roots, but features an explosive menu of vibrant flavors and spices and is open to the public.

: With an existing location in , this local favorite is humble in its roots, but features an explosive menu of vibrant flavors and spices and is open to the public. Unravel Coffee : Unravel co-produces and imports some of the world's best coffee straight from farms in Ethiopia and roast signature taste profiles with a zero emission Bellwether® roaster.

: Unravel co-produces and imports some of the world's best coffee straight from farms in and roast signature taste profiles with a zero emission Bellwether® roaster. Co-Working Modern co-working space, hot desks and meeting space where members and guests can create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs, hold conference calls between outdoor adventures, and attend ongoing skill building and social programming.

Modern co-working space, hot desks and meeting space where members and guests can create and inspire alongside local and roving entrepreneurs, hold conference calls between outdoor adventures, and attend ongoing skill building and social programming. Gravity Haus Fitness & Recovery : The open gym is a major perk for members and hotel guests alike through an intentional focus on state-of-the-art equipment and recovery amenities, including cold plunge, hot tub, and sauna.

: The open gym is a major perk for members and hotel guests alike through an intentional focus on state-of-the-art equipment and recovery amenities, including cold plunge, hot tub, and sauna. Gravity Haus member experiences + networking: Events and meet-ups focused on adventure, community development and personal growth.

Big Sky, Montana, offers a captivating mix of wilderness, community, and year-round outdoor adventure. Known as a rugged playground in the mountains – and home to the third largest ski resort in the country – Big Sky boasts nearby access to Yellowstone National Park, making this the ideal four-season destination. From scenic Nordic trails and snowmobiling excursions to epic downhill mountain biking and whitewater rafting, every season holds a variety of things to do.

This latest acquisition represents the newest destination to the Gravity Haus full membership benefits program (along with destinations in Vail, Breckenridge, Steamboat, Winter Park, Denver, and Aspen, Colorado, as well as Jackson Hole, Wyo., Truckee, Calif., and Moab, Utah). Gravity Haus Big Sky will provide globally-conscious hospitality & amenities to its members and outdoor adventurers alike while remaining focused on sustainability, community engagement, and celebrating authentic outdoor experiences.

Three membership levels are available (Under 27, Individual, and Family). Full membership details are available at www.gravityhaus.com/membership .

For more information about Gravity Haus Big Sky and its membership program, please visit www.gravityhaus.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Gravity Haus

Gravity Haus is an adventure-lifestyle hotel and membership club that enables a modern active lifestyle—the seamless merging of work, play, and outdoor adventures at world-class destinations in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, California, and Montana. Gravity Haus allows members and non-member guests to connect with the outdoors and each other with amenities that include recovery, fitness facilities and yoga classes, world-class gear, and curated experiences for members and guests. Insider's access to the ultimate adventure lifestyle is part of the unique experience at Gravity Haus. Learn more at www.gravityhaus.com .

About Lone Mountain Land Company

Lone Mountain Land Company (LMLC) was formed in 2014 by CrossHarbor Capital Partners to manage the planning, entitlement, building, marketing, operations, and the sale of premier real estate in and around Big Sky, Montana. LMLC has primarily focused on the world-class hospitality, residential, and ski and golf communities of Spanish Peaks Mountain Club and Moonlight Basin. Additionally, the company is dedicated to the advancement of Big Sky's Town Center, through future planning, fostering non-profit collaborations, and developing affordable housing. LMLC prioritizes responsible community planning and investment, while significantly protecting and enhancing the surrounding natural environment. Together with our partners, LMLC pursues a unified vision and thoughtful approach to community and development initiatives. Please visit: www.lonemountainland.com

